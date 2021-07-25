When Will Simone Biles Be on TV & When Does She Compete?

Simone Biles is set to compete in her second Olympic games, and could very well set records while in Tokyo. The skilled gymnast will compete in five individual events and one team event, giving her a shot at six gold medals.

Biles’ last appearance in the Summer Olympics was back in 2016 in Rio in which she took home four gold and one bronze medal.

Biles’ first competition will be the qualifying rounds, which took place on Sunday, July 25, 2021. The qualifying rounds aired live on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, in the morning hours, but NBC will air them beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern on Sunday night.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peacock Will Stream U.S. Gymnastics Events Live & NBC Will Air Them During Primetime

For those hoping to catch all of the U.S. gymnastics action live, Peacock will stream the events from Tokyo. The Peacock schedule and times for events featuring Biles are listed below, courtesy of Sporting News.

Sunday, July 25: Women’s Qualifying – 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday, July 27: Women’s Gymnastics Team Final – 6:00 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Thursday, July 29: Women’s All-Around – 6:00 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sunday, August 1: Vault and Uneven Bars Finals – 4:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Monday, August 2: Floor Exercise Finals – 4:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday, August 3: Balance Beam Finals – 4:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

If you aren’t up super early in the morning or you aren’t able to stream Peacock for whatever reason, you can watch the events on NBC during primetime. Below is the NBC television schedule for all gymnastics events featuring Biles. All times are Eastern Standard. All of the events listed below are opportunities for Biles to medal.

Tuesday, July 27: Women’s Gymnastics Team Final 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Thursday, July 29: Women’s All-Around – 8:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 1: Vault (finals) – 9:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 1: Uneven Bars (finals) – 11:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Monday, August 2: Floor Exercise (finals) – 8:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 3: Balance Beam (finals) – 8:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

For additional details and events in other sports, you can check out NBC’s Olympic website.

Biles Is Favored to Win Each Competition That She Is Participating in

Biles is the heavy favorite to medal in each of the competitions that she’s taking part in — and so is Team U.S.A. According to the official Olympics website, a Team win on July 27, 2021, would mark the third-straight gold medal at the Team Final during the Summer Games.

If Biles were to take home the gold in the All-Around on July 29, 2021, it would be the first back-to-back win in the event in more than 50 years (Biles won gold in the event in Rio in 2016).

On August 3, 2021, Biles will get a chance to redeem herself on the balance beam. In Rio, she took home the bronze medal in the competition, but she’s ready to step onto the highest podium. “It’s the event where Biles took bronze in Rio after grabbing the beam on a front tuck. She’s been clear she wants redemption here. It could also be a chance at a 35th overall global medal,” the official Olympics website reads.

If Biles earns gold medals in all six events, she will become the gymnast with the most gold medals in history, according to USA Today. The record is currently held by Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union; she has nine gold medals.

