Team USA’s Griner ‘Emotional’ After Learning American Prisoners Released

Team USA forward Brittney Griner said she was “emotional” at the news of American prisoners being released from Russia following an 87-74 win over Belgium on Aug. 1 in the Olympic group phase play during the Paris Games.

“Great day. It’s a great day. It’s a great day,” Griner told ESPN. “We’ll talk more about it later. But head over heels happy for the families right now. Any day that Americans come home, that’s a win. That’s a win.

“I’m sure it’ll be emotional even more a little bit later on. Yeah. I’m just happy. Like this is a big win. A huge win.”

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both convicted on espionage charges in Russia, were part of a group coming home to the U.S. and were scheduled to be met by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday night upon their return to the U.S.

Griner, who is trying to win her third Olympic gold medal, was part of a prisoner exchange herself after she was arrested in Russia on drug possession and drug smuggling chargers in Feb. 2022 and eventually sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony.

Griner was eventually released in a prisoner exchange in Dec. 2022 that saw Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout returned to his country.

Whelan had been in Russian custody since he was arrested in Dec. 2018. Gershkovich had been in custody since March 2023. Both men were serving 16-year prison sentences.

Griner One of Greatest Players of All Time

Griner, 6-foot-9, has long been thought of as one of the greatest women’s basketball players of all time. She was a two-time Naismith Player of the Year at Baylor and led the Bears to a national championship in 2012.

Griner was the No. 1 overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2013 WNBA Draft and has played her entire career in Phoenix. She’s a 6-time All-WNBA Team selection, 10-time WNBA All-Star and led the Mercury to the 2014 WNBA championship. She was also named to the WNBA 25th Anniversary Team.

Along with winning Olympic gold medals for Team USA in 2016 and 2020, Griner played for Russian Premier League team UMKC Ektarinburg from 2015 to 2022 — a common practice among WNBA stars is to play in Russian leagues to supplement their incomes because the pay is so much higher overseas.

Griner was in Russia to play for Ektarinburg when she was arrested in Feb. 2022.

What’s Next for Team USA Women’s Basketball

Griner scored 7 points and had 8 rebounds in Team USA’s win over Belgium.

Team USA returns to action on Aug. 4 against Germany to close out play in the group phase. Team USA is trying to win its eight consecutive gold medal at the Olympics — the Americans haven’t lost the gold medal since 1992, when they finished with the bronze medal and the Unified Team took home the gold medal.

Griner is one of three members of the Mercury on the Team USA roster along forward Kahleah Copper and guard Diana Taurasi, who is trying to win her sixth consecutive Olympic gold medal.