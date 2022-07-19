All-Defense Guard Spotted Interacting With Multiple Sixers on Social Media

This offseason, the main themes for the Philadelphia 76ers have been defense and reunions. Wing depth and perimeter defense were two key areas of need. Daryl Morey quickly addressed this in free agency by signing veterans P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. Ironically enough, both players happened to be former teammates of James Harden during his time with the Houston Rockets.

While the Sixers roster is shaping up nicely, Morey is likely still in the hunt to make upgrades. One name tossed around a lot for Philly is Patrick Beverley. The three-time All-Defense guard was recently traded to the Utah Jazz in the Rudy Gobert trade and is expected to receive a buyout.

Based on his recent social media activity, Beverley could be dropping hints on where he wants to end up if his contract does get bought out by Utah. One fan spotted the veteran guard interacting with James Harden and Tobias Harris on Instagram. It is worth noting Beverley has played alongside both players at one point in his career.

I will not rest until Patrick Beverly is a Sixer pic.twitter.com/N0fk7eGTpr — 𝘾 𝙝 𝙧 𝙞 𝙨 👽 (@SirEMBIID) July 19, 2022

Before being traded to the Jazz, Beverley spent the past year as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. In that time, he averaged 9.2 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 4.6 APG, and 1.2 SPG.

Sixers Have Reported Interest in Acquiring Patrick Beverley

Along with this social media exchange, there have long been reports of the Sixers eyeing Beverley if he gets bought up. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer cited a move like this shortly after the mega-deal became official.

Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate. The former Timberwolves point guard has drawn interest from the Lakers and Heat, sources told B/R. Philadelphia had been mentioned as a potential Beverley suitor, with his past Houston experience and the Sixers’ obvious deep Rockets connections, but it seems unlikely that Beverley would now be Philadelphia-bound after the team acquired De’Anthony Melton on draft night.

While Melton fills a similar role as Beverley, he lacks veteran and playoff experience. Like P.J. Tucker, the former Rockets guard is hard-nosed and physical and does not back down in the bright lights of the postseason. What he brings as a vocal leader could help the Sixers in their pursuit of an NBA championship.

Sixers Considering Signing Markieff Morris

Another possible reunion this offseason could be the Sixers going after a veteran free agent with ties to the city. After telling a fan on he wants to play in Philly on Twitter, Markieff Morris might get the chance to play for his hometown team. Jason Dumas recently reported the Sixers are considering bringing in the 32-year-old forward.

“Source: Markieff’s preference is to play for the Philadelphia 76ers. Markieff grew up in North Philadelphia and won a Philly Public League & two PA State Titles at Prep Charter. The Sixers are still weighing their options but have given this a thought,” he Tweeted.

Source: Markieff’s preference is to play for the Philadelphia 76ers. Markieff grew up in North Philadelphia and won a Philly Public League & two PA State Titles at Prep Charter. The Sixers are still weighing their options but have given this a thought. https://t.co/JJUAjYRNrN — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) July 18, 2022

Morris was teammates with Tucker on the Miami Heat last season but missed a majority of the year due to injury. In 17 games, he averaged 7.6 PPG and 2.6 RPG while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.