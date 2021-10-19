Sixers Ready to Pair ‘Army Swiss Knife’ with Joel Embiid

Doc Rivers pushed hard in the offseason for a game-changing stretch four. He had his eye on Georges Niang and the 6-foot-7 forward was happy to flirt back. He’s going to see a ton of minutes as a floor spacer for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Niang, a second-round pick in 2016, was brought in to bolster the bench and anchor the second unit. The Sixers watched in horror last season as their reserves let a lot of big leads slip away, especially in the playoffs when those rotations got smaller.

Literally and figuratively. And Rivers was forced to rely on some guard-heavy lineups. Hopefully those days are a thing of the past with the arrival of a player dubbed the “Army Swiss Knife” by his new teammates.

“He’s like the Army Swiss knife for us,” veteran Danny Green told reporters. “He does a little bit of everything. I like that nickname for him. Some call him The Minivan, some guys call him The Sprinter, some call him the Army Swiss knife.”

Georges Niang on if he knows his role: "You know, I think I have a pretty good idea: Make sure my guy doesn't get in Joel's way so Joel can go score." pic.twitter.com/8NIoMII7Te — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) October 18, 2021

Niang averaged 6.9 points in 16.0 minutes per game last season for the Utah Jazz. More importantly, he lit it up from three-point land: 42.5% on 292 attempts. The Sixers signed the 28-year-old to do a little bit of everything. He might be asked to bring the ball up the court in a point forward role. Or slash to the hoop. Or run pick-and-rolls. Or just stay camped out on the perimeter.

“He does all the things we need him to do, blue-collar guy,” Green said. “He’s the ultimate team player, he’s gonna fit right in and have that second group moving the ball well.”

Niang: ‘I Stay In My Lane’

Niang’s role could change in a hurry depending on what happens with Ben Simmons. He logged 8.5 points in 20 minutes per game in the preseason, including a 16-point outburst versus Toronto when he averaged one point per minute. He hit four triples in that one.

“Niang is, to me, the silent pickup that I personally believe will really be big for us in a lot of ways,” Rivers said, “especially if we try to play small ball, because of his ability to stretch the floor.”

Georges Niang has been way better than advertised tonight. He’s got 16 points in 16 minutes. Solid defender. Willing 3-point shooter (that quick release is deadly). Big body in the lane. #Sixers #HereTheyComepic.twitter.com/PsZotYiMXp — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 8, 2021

Look for Rivers to experiment with bigger lineups, too. Putting Niang and Joel Embiid on the floor together could create havoc for opposing defenses. Rest assured, he’s ready to embrace the “Army Swiss Knife” role.

“I stay in my lane because when you start getting out of your lane, that’s when you get hit by a Mac truck,” Niang said. “I stay in my lane. I show up to work every day and do what I need to do to help the team win.”

Furkan Korkmaz Playing Point Guard?

Rivers likes his options at point guard, with or without Simmons. Tyrese Maxey is in line to start the season opener, but don’t be surprised to see Furkan Korkmaz get some burn as the floor general. It’s a job he handled at times in the preseason. And looked good doing it.

“When he’s in Europe with his national team, he plays point guard,” Rivers said of Korkmaz. “He’s capable. Full-time? I don’t know, but he was good. Him and Isaiah [Joe], they kind of read each other.”