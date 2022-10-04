Former Sixer Ben Simmons Sounds Off On His ‘Amazing’ NBA Return

It had been 470 days since Ben Simmons had last stepped on a basketball court in a competitive fashion. Once the number one overall pick in the 2016 draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons’ last time playing in a game was the fateful loss in the Hawks series in the 2020-21 season. Since this time, a number of back injuries, mental health struggles, and overall displeasure have prevented him from suiting up. After the extended period away, the new Brooklyn Nets point forward suited up against his former team to begin getting back into playing shape.

Simmons was asked about his experience and the performance in his NBA return which poetically occurred against his former team. When speaking with reporters following the game, Simmons said he felt “Amazing,” and added, “I’m grateful to just step on that floor in the NBA. So year, a lot of fun out there,” per Andrew Jackson of Fox Sports.

Simmons On-Court Play

As the Sixers cruised to a 127-108 victory over the Nets, Simmons played 19 minutes on the court which tied for the most minutes played of any player on the Nets. In this time, he produced six points, five assists, four rebounds, and a steal. The LSU product shot three for six from the field and also missed both of his free throw attempts to a smattering of boos which presumably came from Sixers fans.

If one thing was clear from the performance it was that Simmons is still exactly who everyone believed he was. The 6’10” ball-handler made some nice reads in transition and flashed on the defensive side of the ball. However, there still is a massive hole in his offensive game and he was kept in check by Georges Niang for most of the matchup. Simmons showed an unwillingness to attack and in the moments where he did, there was not much success. The situation in Brooklyn is one that could allow Simmons more success, but the early signs do not seem to indicate there are new layers in his game from the player that was seen two seasons ago.

Georges Niang strapping up Ben Simmons 😤 pic.twitter.com/sT8ppmmoY7 — Pick Swap Podcast (@PickSwapPod) October 4, 2022

Sixers Performance

While Simmons may have stolen the headlines, it was the Sixers who wrote the story in last night’s victory. Philadelphia jumped out to an early lead and outscored the Nets 42-26 in the first quarter. Despite Brooklyn playing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving along with Simmons, the Sixers looked to be the team with their starters out there.

It is only preseason and the picture will surely change when James Harden and Joel Embiid return to the court, but there were plenty of reasons to be positive from the Sixers’ perspective. The off-ball movement and willing trigger from several members of the team were extremely encouraging. Tyrese Maxey also continued to exceed expectations and poured in 20 points and three assists in just 14 minutes of play.

You are now watching Tyrese Maxey's Game 1 #NBAPreseason first quarter mixtape: 14 PTS

3 AST

1 STL What a start. 🎬 pic.twitter.com/GGC5jsJHV7 — NBA (@NBA) October 4, 2022

The Sixers will return to Philadelphia for their second preseason matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The team has back-to-back matchups against Cleveland before playing the Hornets in the preseason finale. The regular season will tip off on October 18th against the Boston Celtics. It is a positive sign to see Simmons taking the court again, but clear the Sixers have shifted their focus to the improved team they currently have.