Insane Financial Burden Revealed for Sixers Star Ben Simmons

A previous report claiming Ben Simmons was going broke was never proven true. It seems unfathomable to think that a guy earning $33 million this season could be in the poor house. However, Simmons has lost a lot of money due to his unwillingness to suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The disgruntled All-Star point guard – a player who may have legitimate mental health issues – has already been fined $10.3 million, according to Spotrac. The Sixers have been docking him a full $360,305 game check for every contest missed. Simmons was excused for roughly six games after he showed up to practice and tried to re-acclimate himself. That didn’t work out.

Simmons wants to be traded, but the team who drafted him No. 1 overall in 2016 doesn’t want to let him go. The Sixers’ asking price remains insanely high and a lack of appealing offers has caused a stalemate. The NBA trading deadline is rapidly approaching on February 10 so expect things to heat up. Sacramento or Indiana keep coming up as potential suitors.

“You’re going to think I’m kidding, I’m not, this could take four years,” Sixers president Daryl Morey said on October 21, via Philly Voice. “We’re in the prime of Joel (Embiid)’s career. This is not a day-to-day thing. Every day, we are going to expect Ben to be back here, or we trade him for a difference-maker.”

Ben Simmons has $10 Million worth of fines this season Tyrese Maxey's entire 4-year contract is $12 million pic.twitter.com/vKSYbBw0ah — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 1, 2022

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Simmons Engaged to British TV Host

Simmons made not be “mentally ready” to play basketball but it appears he has enough going on upstairs to get married. The Sixers star proposed to his girlfriend Maya Jama – a British TV presenter and radio host – over the Christmas holidays, according to The Sun. The two have only been dating for seven months after first being spotted getting cozy at Wimbledon.

“Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her,” a source told the Sun. “He chose the ring himself and felt he knew exactly what she would want. Maya said yes and they’re both thrilled.”

The Daily Mail reported that Jama and Simmons have been cohabitating at his $5 million mansion in Moorestown, New Jersey – a house that has been up for sale since October. Jama, a native of England, has been considering moving to the United States.

Tyrese Maxey-Joel Embiid Building Chemistry

As Simmons sits out, the bond between new point guard Tyrese Maxey and starting center Joel Embiid borders on a lovefest. Embiid had called Maxey out for playing like “trash” on December 28 when he went 2-of-11 from the field. The Sixers’ big man was kidding, but there was a hint of truth behind the good-natured ribbing. Embiid lit a fire under Maxey.

Need evidence? Two days later, Maxey scored 25 points and almost single-handedly carried the Sixers to victory over Brooklyn late in the fourth quarter. He finished 10-of-18 from the field, with five 3-pointers in a 110-102 win. Embiid said: “You were great. That’s how you respond to criticism.”