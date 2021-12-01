Sixers’ Ben Simmons Finds New Workout Home: Report

Ben Simmons had came under fire for working out at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. It was thought to be an NCAA violation since the “mentally ill” Sixers star had been scrimmaging with college players. The school may have been subject to fines or sanctions, per Howard Eskin.

Nothing ever impacted Saint Joseph’s University, at least not publicly. Now Eskin is reporting that Simmons has found a new place to work out while his stalemate with the Sixers rages on. The three-time All-Star has taken his limited talents to the Fitler Club, a private lifestyle club that caters to the socially conscious (website description), located a stone’s throw from 30th Street Station in downtown Philly.

The saga continues for Simmons who showed up to the Wells Fargo Center and got some shots up prior to the Sixers-Timberwolves game on Saturday, November 27. The would-be starting point guard didn’t play in the contest or stay to watch his teammates lose in double overtime. His agent, Rich Paul, maintains he is not “mentally ready” to return to the basketball court.

“I want him on the floor playing the game that he loves,” Paul told The Athletic’s Shams Charania on November 11. “I want Ben on the floor whether that’s in a 76ers uniform or any other uniform, that’s not up to me, but I want him in a state where he can resume play. We want to cooperate and want to work him back on the floor.”

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Chemistry in Sixers’ Starting Five

It’s been a rough stretch for the Sixers in recent games. The team has gone 3-8 in their last 11 contests after enduring long stretches without key players like Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Danny Green, Matisse Thybulle. Philadelphia (11-10) has dropped all the way down to ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Philadelphia has only played seven total games so far this season with their projected starters: Embiid, Harris, Green, Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey. That unit has posted a 4-3 record. The chemistry remains very much a work in progress.

“We understand that it’s not gonna happen in a day,” Harris said after the Minnesota loss. “We need to figure out ways that we can continue to improve that type of chemistry game by game and how we can like tonight’s game get off to a good start and staying like that throughout the game but there’s gonna be a challenge and no one said it’s going to be easy, we just gotta figure it out.”

Paul Reed Back, Grant Riller Injured

Paul Reed will return to the Sixers’ bench tonight in Boston after starting for the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League on Sunday afternoon. The second-year forward/center scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 28 minutes. Reed has been bouncing back and forth between the Sixers and Blue Coats.

Paul Reed had words for Giannis after he blocked his shot 💀 pic.twitter.com/rVxEXagg9j — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Grant Riller suffered a right shoulder injury (via The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey) in that same game. He’ll be re-evaluated in approximately one week. The two-way player had just returned from a torn meniscus that occurred in the Sixers’ first preseason game. Riller had surgery on his left knee on October 6.