Sixers’ Ben Simmons Throws Shade at ‘Nutty Professor A**’

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons broke a two-week hiatus from Instagram to show everyone what he’s been working on this offseason in the gym. The trolls quickly descended on him and the three-time All-Star wasn’t having it, perhaps he had reached his breaking point.

Simmons posted three harmless pictures, including where he is holding a basketball ready to fire a jumper. No one knows if the shot want in, but one insensitive fan commented: “he really acting like he was about to shoot in that second pic.”

To which Simmons replied: “ya lips look like ya got stung by a bee … nutty professor a**.” Clearly Simmons has heard enough of his unwillingness to shoot.

yo Ben Simmons is fed up 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UavKQmL8BO — 🌊 (@NotVibeWithDave) August 3, 2021

Simmons has been the constant subject of trade rumors ever since the Sixers’ second-round playoff exit. He survived draft night, but the team has been actively shopping him (via multiple reports) and Simmons’ agent is “in step” with a change of scenery.

Meanwhile, Simmons has been spending the summer in Los Angeles working out with his trainer Chris Johnson. He hasn’t commented publicly on the trade rumors, although several intrepid social media reporters pointed to the hourglass emoji in his latest Instagram post as confirmation that his time in Philly is indeed running out. Stay tuned.

Dwight Howard Sends Philly Farewell Message

Dwight Howard signed a one-year deal to head back to the Los Angeles Lakers, essentially swapping places with Andre Drummond. The Sixers get younger at the center spot (and significantly less fun). Howard was a breath of fresh air in Philly and made sure to thank Sixers fans on his way out the door.

“If a picture could describe my experience in Philly this the one. Pure love and joy,” Howard wrote on Instagram. “I’m sad our time together was short. But I must say I enjoyed every single moment. I am gonna definitely miss Philly and the city and all the fans.”

He’s back. Dwight Howard is returning to the Lakers, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/TRHNF2KLSE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 2, 2021

The future Hall of Famer also left a message for Simmons: “We will always be family. And Ben. Bend ya kneeeesss.”

Simmons Voted NBA’s Best Defender

Simmons finished second to Rudy Gobert in voting for NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The 6-foot-11 guard argued all year that he should have won the award. Why? Because Gobert is strictly a big man who guards other centers. Simmons, of course, can lock down pretty much every position on the floor: guards, forwards, centers, tweeners.

Ben Simmons is ranked the No. 1 defender in the league by the coaches polled here. On Simmons/Gobert: “You can’t go wrong with either guy, but the versatility with Simmons is what put him over the top for me.” https://t.co/0UHTgax8f5 — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) August 2, 2021

The Athletic conducted an anonymous coaches’ poll and Simmons beat out Gobert by two votes, seven to five. Here is what one of those polled coaches said about the Sixers star:

Size, speed, strength, ability to guard smalls, ability to guard bigs, what more do you want? He has it all,” a coach said of Simmons. “Length, shot-blocking ability. They’re such a dynamic team when he’s on the floor. Quick in the passing lanes to get steals. That’s his contribution to the game.”