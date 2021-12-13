Lakers, Knicks Highlight 7 Team Trade List for Sixers’ Simmons: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers are heading back out on the road for a one-game rendezvous in Memphis. Prior to packing their bags, the Ben Simmons’ trade rumors took another interesting turn with seven teams being listed as possible destinations.

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers highlight a “fresh pool of teams” interested in Simmons, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The mouthpiece for Klutch Sports also listed the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings. The three-time All-Star isn’t “mentally ready” to return to the court but Simmons did give the Sixers’ team therapist permission to speak with his personal mental health specialist, per Charania.

Even so, Philadelphia still seems intent on trading their disgruntled point guard. And the asking price remains extremely high. Charania wrote the following:

But it’s clear 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has his eyes set on a potential trade scenario to ship Simmons out of Philadelphia — whenever a rival team can meet his asking price. The 76ers are currently asking teams for an All-Star-caliber player and/or multiple first-round draft picks for Simmons, sources said.

Ben Simmons loves to play the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/08bdHvXcaQ — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) December 13, 2021

Matisse Thybulle for Defensive Player of the Year

Simmons has been a perennial candidate for NBA Defensive Player of the Year since arriving in Philly. The biggest concern with getting rid of him is replicating the energy he brings to the defensive end of the floor. Well, the answer appears to be Matisse Thybulle. The Sixers stuck Thybulle on Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry the other night and he locked the two-time MVP down.

Curry went 6-of-20 from the field, including 3-of-14 from the three-point line. He finished with 18 points during an impressive 102-93 win for Philadelphia. All the post-game talk was centered on Thybulle’s pesky defensive effort.

“He was amazing,” center Joel Embiid said of Thybulle. “He’s probably the best perimeter defender in the league, and I think he has a chance to win the Defensive Player of the Year.”

Matisse Thybulle is the first player ever to block multiple Steph Curry 3pt attempts in a game. (h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/Bd5taDofua — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 12, 2021

Thybulle was thankful for the compliment but brushed off any designs on NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

“Awards are given based off of performance,” Thybulle said. “I perform to win, I don’t perform to acquire accolades. It’s an amazing compliment and would be an honor, but it’s not something, it doesn’t determine how I’m going to show up each night to play.”

Matisse Thybulle is now the first player ever to have blocked 2 Steph Curry 3-point attempts in the same game @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/kfHcVws4fz — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) December 12, 2021

Sixers-Grizzlies Injury Report

The Sixers are finally getting healthy after surviving a rash of freak injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak. Philadelphia listed two players out for Monday night’s game (December 13) against the Memphis Grizzlies: Grant Riller (right shoulder) and Jaden Springer (concussion protocol). Simmons remains out due to personal reasons while Paul Reed and Aaron Henry are on assignment in the G League.

Memphis has four players out, highlighted by 2019-20 Rookie of the Year Ja Morant. The Grizzlies star guard has been out since late November with a left knee sprain. The team also ruled Brandon Clarke (right knee), Sam Merrill (left ankle), Ziaire Williams (left ankle) out for this one. Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee) is questionable and Steven Adams (left ankle) is doubtful.