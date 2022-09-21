Ex-Sixers Star Ben Simmons Drops NSFW Bombshell on ‘People in Philly’

Apparently, there is a huge misconception out there regarding Ben Simmons. The professional basketball player who refused to shoot – or take hard coaching at any point during his Philadelphia 76ers career – actually loved the City of Brotherly Love.

Was he playing with everyone’s emotions this whole time? Simmons, a three-time All-Star over five seasons with the Sixers, recently sat down with JJ Redick’s Old Man & The Three podcast for a bombshell interview. The full version drops on Thursday, September 22 but Redick – a teammate of Simmons for two years – released a snippet.

In it, Simmons reveals that he loved his time in Philly and called Sixers fans “unbelievable.” One problem: they have something to say about everything, like his inability to develop a jumper. That, and the local media sometimes rubbed him the wrong way.

“People in Philly just want to have something to say about f****** anything! Like, everything, like literally everything,” Simmons told Redick. “I post a picture of a f****** car or a dog and I got reporters saying you should be in the f****** gym. Come on, man. But, yeah, for sure. Philly is obviously a sports city. And my experience playing there was incredible. Like, for the most part, it was incredible. I had a great time. Like, the fans are unbelievable.”

Shocked yet? Wait, this unexpected love story gets better. Simmons still owns real estate in Philadelphia and his brother lives there. Brooklyn doesn’t bring the same vibe.

“I still have an apartment there, so I do own some real estate in Philadelphia still. So, I’m, you know … I feel like I’m a part of Philly still. But, yeah … it’s just unique. Like even being in Brooklyn now, it’s completely different. Like, this is a different experience for me.

“And, you know, I value that time I did spend in Philly ’cause I was able to learn and grow in that city. And I got friends for life there. I got … my brother lives there, like I got family there. So, yeah, Philly’s great. I think people like have a thought that I think I hate it.”

Here’s @BenSimmons25 on his relationship with the city of Philadelphia. Full episode with @jj_redick and @talter drops tomorrow morning on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/VAuxKbYNYu — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) September 21, 2022

Simmons ‘Ready to Go’ for Brooklyn Nets

Simmons sat out the entire 2021-22 campaign as he cited a lingering back injury, coupled with mental health issues, for his absence. He underwent successful “microdiscectomy procedure” surgery in May (via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski) to repair a herniated disc in his lower back. By all accounts, Simmons is 100% healthy.

ESPN Sources: Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have reached a settlement agreement on the grievance the All-Star guard filed to recoup a portion of the nearly $20 million withheld him as a result of his failure to play games in the 2021-2022 season. Story soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 15, 2022

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recently said he spoke to Simmons and he’s ready to go. He plans to be in uniform on October 19 to make his Brooklyn Nets debut at Barclays Center. It will mark his first time playing in a real game since passing up an open dunk in the playoffs on June 20, 2021.

“I spoke to him privately, he convinced me that his problems were very, very real… But he’s convinced me that he’s ready to go this season,” Smith told the Rich Eisen Show. “First of all, I want to applaud the Brooklyn Nets for finally doing something right as an organization.”

Did Daryl Morey Take Aim at Diva Point Guard?

Sixers president Daryl Morey was accused of taking aim at Simmons during an appearance on The Takeoff with John Clark. He never mentioned the diva point guard by name, but the implication was clear: there are players who just don’t have thick enough skin to thrive in Philly.

“I’d say the biggest surprise are the players who can’t play here. It’s actually not helpful to me,” Morey told Clark. “The more options I have, the better. But I do think I’m starting to learn, and I do love it about Philadelphia … because I do think it gets the best out of our team. And I’ve seen it with not only our team, the Eagles, and the Phillies.”