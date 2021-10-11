Ben Simmons Green Lights Trade to West Coast Team: Report

Ben Simmons’ stated preference has always been to go to a California team. Neither Los Angeles squad seems realistic, in terms of trading for assets or absorbing his contract. Golden State is another long shot.

The Sacramento Kings? That might be a perfect fit. The Philadelphia 76ers disgruntled star has been lobbying for a trade out of Philly for three months as tensions continue to heat up. The two sides are in a stalemate, unwilling to back down from their respective stances. Meanwhile, Simmons just wants to move on. So much so that he would have “no problem” green-lighting a trade to Sacramento, according to The Athletic’s David Aldridge. The plugged-in writer reported the following:

I’ve written this on Simmons to Sac before, and the rationale still holds. Simmons is an elite defensive player. He’s an elite passer. He has four years left on his deal. (He would have no problem going to Sacramento, I’m told, so strong is his desire to get out of Philadelphia.) The Kings were historically bad defensively last season.

Ben Simmons would be open to getting traded to the Sacramento Kings. Per @davidaldridgedc pic.twitter.com/jgIQNWT6oQ — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) October 9, 2021

The rumored interest between the Kings and Sixers is nothing new. A package involving Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and multiple draft picks seems doable. Unfortunately, Sacramento has made it clear that star guard De’Aaron Fox is off limits.

Haliburton – 12th overall pick in 2020 – is a stud point guard in the making who serves as the backup to Fox. He averaged 13.0 points and 5.3 points per game while shooting 40.9% from deep last season. Hield is a lights-out shooter and earned the nickname “Buddy Buckets” due to his lightning quick release. He has averaged 16.0 points and 40.6% from three-point land in six NBA season.

Tyrese Haliburton sets up the nice finish, 10/06/2021 pic.twitter.com/euA4ssHe7x — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 7, 2021

Sixers Set to Host Brooklyn Nets

The current Sixers team returns to the floor on Monday (October 11) to face the Brooklyn Nets. They are coming off an impressive 125-113 win on Thursday night as the search for a starting point guard goes on. Head coach Doc Rivers hinted that Shake Milton had the edge after two preseason games. However, Milton sprained his ankle at practice and won’t suit up against Brooklyn. That means Tyrese Maxey will draw the start.

Rivers’ squad will also be down Seth Curry (rest), Tobias Harris (ankle soreness), Grant Riller (knee surgery), Matisse Thybulle (shoulder soreness). Devontae Cacok (groin soreness) and Kyrie Irving are out for the Nets, per Ian Begley of SNY. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center.

Tobias Harris Talks Point Guard Battle

The Sixers forged a reputation as a tough, defensive-minded team last year under Rivers. That philosophy isn’t going to change with or without Simmons. Tobias Harris explained how their offense is predicated on defense, adding the new point guard’s number one job is to spread the ball around.

“It’s for us to figure out, really, for us to determine the flow of the game and how we’re going to play. But one thing stands, is that we know as a team that our defense is going to fuel our offense,” Harris told reporters. “We also know that the way the ball moves is a huge factor to how successful we’re going to be. So allowing the ball to pop around the court, we know we can get into isolation situations, but really the gist of what we’ve been working on in training camp is allowing that ball to move around, playing off each other.”