Sixers Bench Off To Historically Slow Start to Begin 2022-23 Season

For several years, fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have pounded the table in frustration over the team’s lack of production from the second unit. Despite having one of the top-ranked starting lineups nearly every season during the Joel Embiid era, the team has struggled with their superstar off the court. Just last season the starting unit, with Matisse Thybulle as the fifth stater alongside the team’s core four players, outscored opponents by 20.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Sixers have made a major effort this offseason to improve the second unit. Additions like De’Anthony Melton, Montrezl Harrell, and Danuel House Jr. have each seen their opportunities in the rotation and seen mixed (generously speaking) results. Through three games, the Sixers’ bench has been outscored 103-34 by opposing second units. Not only is this extremely poor in itself, but the 34 points produced are the fewest scored through the opening in the past 50 years.

Sixers bench off to a historically bad start. No bench unit in at least the last 50 years has scored so little through the first 3 games (via @kirkgoldsberry). The points distribution:

Melton: 14 (6/14 shooting)

Niang: 11 (4/9, 3/7 from 3)

House: 7 (3/8)

Harrell: 2 (1/3) pic.twitter.com/5pf8cDbmIl — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) October 24, 2022

Are Bench Rotations a Problem?

One reason for the lack of production from the second unit is the lack of opportunity they have received. Each of the Sixers’ starters is averaging 33 or more minutes per game with James Harden leading the way with 39.3 minutes per game. This number also ranks fifth in the NBA although it is important to note how early in the season it is regarding rankings.

Looking deeper into the bench rotation, only three players have played more than ten minutes per game. Melton leads the way with 18.7 minutes per game on the court. House Jr shortly follows at 18.0 minutes per game and Georges Niang adds 11.7 minutes of play per game. Former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell has played a total of just 23 minutes and neither Paul Reed nor Matisse Thybulle has seen more than five total on-court minutes. Former rotation players like Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz have yet to receive an opportunity.

While the lack of time is worth noting, these players also have not gotten a true opportunity during their on-court minutes either. Doc Rivers has discussed his desire to keep two of the core starters (Embiid, Harden, Maxey, Harris) on the court at all times. The bench unit guys fall lower on the pecking order and have not been given much of an opportunity to produce. Each of these four players is fairly isolation-heavy in their style of play and has not been shy in ensuring they get their shots.

Bench Players Production

This is not to say that the second-unit players have shown that they deserve more minutes. Melton has scored 14 points off the bench this season on 6/14 shooting from the field. Niang has added 11 points and shot 4/9 from the field and 3/7 on three-point attempts. House has shot 3/8 and scored seven total points while Harrell has added just two points on 1/3 from the field.

None of these numbers are particularly motivating to give these players more action, but the Sixers must find a way to get production out of the second unit. Counting on the starters for just about the entirety of the team’s production is a recipe for failure in both the short and long term. Philadelphia is off to an 0-3 start on the season and is heading down the path of having their top players burnt out before even attempting to make a postseason run.

The production of the bench is not the only issue as the Sixers are also ranking dead last in the NBA in pace and 24th in both offensive and defensive efficiency. There is still plenty of time for the Sixers to work through their issues and find their stride. Experimenting with the rotations and finding a way to get production from the second unit should be near the top of the team’s list of what needs to be fixed moving forward.