$94 Million Sharpshooter Floated as Trade Option for Sixers

Rumors continue to buzz surrounding whether the Philadelphia 76ers will trade Tobias Harris or not. On June 21, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Indiana Pacers were among the teams interested in Harris.

In light of the Pacers’ reported interest, Philly Voice’s Kyle Neubeck previewed a deal between the Pacers and Sixers, floating Buddy Hield as a possible trade return for Harris.

“Sharpshooter Buddy Hield would bring real offensive juice to Philadelphia as a high-volume, quick-trigger shooter who can punish you as a stationary target or an off-movement player. His contract is also no longer problematic, with Hield’s deal expiring next summer after declining each year since he signed a $94 million pact with the Sacramento Kings,” Neubeck wrote.

Neubeck then added the issues that would come with acquiring Hield.

“But there are real fit concerns in Philly — Hield is an abhorrent defender that would join a James Harden/Tyrese Maxey backcourt already bursting with defensive leaks, putting even more stress on Joel Embiid to solve all problems on that end of the floor. You’re also losing on-ball utility by swapping Harris for Hield, who doesn’t offer much of a threat as a self-creator or a helper of others.”

Swapping Harris, who’s slated to make $39.3 million this season, for Hield, who’s slated to make $18.6 million, would save the Sixers plenty of money, but the skill tradeoff between the two may not make a swap worth it.

Trading Tobias Harris Could Help Sixers Keep James Harden

On June 21, Matt Moore of Action Network revealed how trading Tobias Harris could help the Sixers keep James Harden, adding which team he believes is the most likely trade destination for Harris.

“The way for the Sixers to make room to re-sign James Harden to whatever deal he’s amenable to is to trade Harris.

“The Kings have long been thought to be the most likely landing spot for Harris, not only because of the pre-existing relationship between Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and Kings GM Monte McNair but also with the Kings looking for a small forward alternative to Harrison Barnes.”

Moore explained how the two sides would come to a deal, though he added that he’s not sure what either side wants.

“IF Harden decides to stay in Philly and IF the Kings don’t manage a trade for OG Anunoby (which again looks unlikely), then the Kings and Sixers could work out a deal for Harris. It’s not known what either side wants to include in such a deal (at least by yours truly).”

Dario Saric Named as Free Agent Target

While previewing who the Sixers could target in free agency this offseason, Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire named former Sixers lottery pick Dario Saric as a possible option.

“Why not reunite with Saric? The former Sixer has played for three teams since his initial stay in Philadelphia, but he shot 39.1% from deep after being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the 2023 deadline. He is a skilled big man, he stretches the floor, he can rebound the ball, and he’s a skilled passer. A reunion with Saric would add more depth to the bench unit,” Carlin wrote.

The Sixers may have to consider if they go through with trading Harris.