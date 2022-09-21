Sixers Embracing ‘Brotherly Love’ in Leaked City Redesign

It’s going to be tough to top last year’s City Edition jerseys for the Philadelphia 76ers. Those classic and clean uniforms paid tribute to The Spectrum, aka “America’s Showplace, and fans gobbled them up in droves.

While people were angling for the team to bring them back for the 2022-23 season, that’s not how the NBA’s marketing machine works. New year. New threads. According to Barstool Philly, the Sixers’ updated jerseys will be emblazoned with “The City of Brotherly Love” lettering along with a Nike swoosh and Crypto.com patch. Matching shorts feature 13 stars on the waistband, plus a bicentennial “76” logo and a sleek red stripe running down the side. It’s tough to hate on the retooled design.

The Sixers 2022-23 City Edition pic.twitter.com/fmaxNCSAAu — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) September 16, 2022

The Sixers have yet to officially announce their City Edition uniforms. Last year, they informed the masses on November 1 in a well-orchestrated rollout that went viral. Ironically, those jerseys featured a “City of Brotherly Love” logo in the bottom corner. Or maybe the team threw in that Easter egg free of charge. Whatever the case, the Sixers have a keen eye for fashion.

New #Sixers alternate jerseys are so clean and nostalgic: Nike NBA City Edition collection, the team pays homage to the iconic Philadelphia Spectrum, “America’s Showplace,” which served as the 76ers’ home arena from 1967-96. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/WcCl6xgkYr — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 1, 2021

Eastern Conference Rival Takes Major Injury Hit

It’s never cool to cheer a rival’s injury report. Never. That is just bad karma. However, the Boston Celtics could be without their starting center in the season opener against the Sixers. Robert Williams is undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The 6-foot-9, 237-pound big man is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is undergoing arthroscopic procedure on his left knee and is expected to need 4-to-6 weeks for recovery, sources tell ESPN. Williams had meniscus surgery in March and played through the playoffs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 20, 2022

Doing the math: best-case scenario gets him back on October 19, which is one day after the Sixers and Celtics battle in Boston. If he can’t go, Al Horford could wind up starting at center, with Grant Williams stepping in at power forward. Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, former Sixers diva Ben Simmons appears to be putting in some serious work this offseason. A new video recently surfaced showing him knocking down 3-pointers and dunking with ease. He doesn’t seem to have any lingering discomfort from his back injury or mental health constraints.

Eagles Star Darius Slay Hypes Up James Harden

It’s been a few days since James Harden sat front-row at Lincoln Financial Field for Monday Night Football and received a game ball from Darius Slay. The Pro Bowl cornerback ran into the stands to meet Harden after making a crucial third-quarter interception.

James Harden tells Slay he should have had three or four today. pic.twitter.com/DlkhVlzx6o — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 20, 2022

The two star athletes rapped after the game and Slay autographed the ball for Harden. And that instant friendship is still growing strong on Instagram.

“If I make a play tonight, definitely a pick, I have to give him the ball because he is well respected in the league and my favorite,” Slay said. “I thought it was a good opportunity.”

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts talked about how nice it was to see Harden at the game. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper was in attendance, too. Hurts was overwhelmed with their support.

“I know the support I have for the 76ers,” Hurts said. “Talking to Bryce, meeting “The Process,” supporting them, and having that type of environment in this city, that’s a winning culture.”