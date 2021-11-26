Good News Ahead for Struggling Sixers, Joel Embiid?

Seems like many moons ago now, but it was only earlier this month that the Sixers were on a six-game winning streak, stood with an 8-2 record and were No. 1 in the NBA‘s Eastern Conference. Yeah, that was 18 days ago.

Since then, the Sixers have lost seven of their last nine games, which included the toughest road trip the team will take this season, a six-game junket through the West against teams with a combined 62-50 record. Philadelphia managed two wins on the trip.

But there was, obviously, a rather large piece missing from the Philly lineup in those games: Joel Embiid, the star Sixers center who was averaging 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in nine games this season. Embiid went down with COVID-19 on November 8, and the Sixers have not been the same since.

That might change, though, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported that there is a “real possibility” Embiid could play on Saturday.

Sixers plan to list Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris (hip) as questionable for Saturday’s game against Minnesota, source tells ESPN. There’s a real possibility that Embiid could make his return after missing eight games with Covid. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 26, 2021

When it was announced Embiid would be out with COVID-19, coach Doc Rivers said, “He’s not doing great, he’s struggling with it.”





On Wednesday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there was “optimism” that Embiid will be back on Saturday when the Sixers play Minnesota. If not, it is believed he could return for Monday’s outing against the Magic.

The Sixers will go back on the road for a four-game swing after that.

Sources: There’s optimism 76ers star Joel Embiid will return on Saturday vs. Minnesota following a three-week absence due to COVID-19. Embiid has been ramping up this week. If unable on Saturday, second game of home stand (Monday vs. Orlando) is possible. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 24, 2021

Embiid Could Return vs. Minnesota

Earlier this week, Sixers coach Doc Rivers said that Embiid was ramping up for a return and had been working out at the team’s practice facility.

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid, said that he's working out at the practice facility in Camden: "He passed one of the tests, I think he has another big one today. Then after that, we have to decide what we want to do. But the fact that he's out working again is huge." — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) November 22, 2021

“He passed one of the tests,” Rivers said. “I think he has another big one today. Then after that, we have to decide what we want to do.”

The hope, certainly, is that the Sixers will decide to have Embiid play, especially in the two against Minnesota and Orlando, which are very winnable games. And that is what the Sixers need now more than anything: Ws, however they can come by them.

There were several positives that either emerged or compounded during the absence of Embiid—Tyrese Maxey continued to stake his claim as a future star, Seth Curry’s breakout continued, we saw more from Andre Drummond and a little something from Charles Bassey—but the theme of the trip was “moral victories.”

Without Embiid, the Sixers played well. They stayed close. Then they lost. Of the seven games the team dropped since November 8, only was really a blowout—a 35-point dud against Utah. All the other losses were by single-digit margins, except the road trip finale in Golden State, a game the Sixers led by 19 before running out of gas. Even that was only a five-point game halfway through the fourth quarter, until the Warriors blew away the Sixers to win by 20.

The Sixers are ready to file away the moral victories in favor of actual victories.

COVID-19 Has Decimated Sixers

If Philly can get Embiid back, it will mark the healthiest the team has been since the season opened. Tobias Harris has been dealing with a hip injury, but assuming he can play, the only Sixer missing would be Ben Simmons, and he, of course, is not injured.

The Sixers’ first month has so far been defined by COVID-19, beginning with Tobias Harris contracting the virus—and suffering a relatively bad case—causing him to miss six games. Matisse Thybulle also came down with it, and he missed seven games. Reserve Isaiah Joe had it, as well, making Embiid the fourth Sixers COVID case.