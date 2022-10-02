New Sixers Addition Reveals Unique Off-Court Interest

The Philadelphia 76ers had a clear focus on improving their depth this offseason. The franchise brought in several win-now rotation pieces that are all expected to elevate the potential of the team. One of the more under-the-radar additions has been Danuel House. The six-year NBA veteran was signed to a two-year contract worth $8.5 million during the offseason. House played next to James Harden on the Rockets and most recently spent time with the Utah Jazz.

However, the 29-year-old recently sat down with Ky Carlin of SixersWire to discuss his interests away from the basketball court. House revealed how his passion for music drove him to create his own record label.

What is 4D House Entertainment?

While NBA players experimenting with their ability to rap is not uncommon, House has taken it to another level by putting together his own label. What started as pointless arguments with others on Twitter has begun to turn itself into a business as the NBA standout started up 4D House Entertainment back in 2018.

In addition to his own music, 4D House Entertainment also promotes music from Bun B, Paul Wall, Z-Ro, Madison Avery, CoolAzBeats, and $umo Lit. To listen to some of House and the other artists’ work you can check out the label’s website here.

House’s Role with the Sixers

In the time that he will not be investing in the music industry, House will be expected to play a role in the Sixers’ rotation. After going undrafted prior to the 2016-17 season, he was offered a contract with the Wizards but played just one game with the team. The Texas A&M product then bounced around, including having a stop with the Sixers G-League team, before getting his first true opportunity with the Rockers.

Danuel House: “[Maxey] is a joy to play with. No cap.” — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) September 27, 2022

In the four seasons he spent in Houston, House averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists during his 26.3 minutes per game. He also shot 36.9% on three-pointers with his best season occurring in 2018-19 when he connected on 41.6% of his long-range attempts. House spent last season with the Utah Jazz. In his 25 games with the team, he averaged 6.8 points and shot 41.5% on three-pointers.

Reunited with James Harden and still with several effective years ahead of him, House is expected to be a solid contributor to this Sixers team. His defensive impact and ability to shoot threes give him a leg up over his competition within the Sixers who tend not to have as balanced abilities. He has been extremely open about being willing to do whatever the Sixers need and his team-first mindset has already positively paved the way for his time in Philly.

Danuel House on Harden "That's my guy, that's my guy." Says Harden is a selfless guy, does a lot of good deeds and doesn't ask for credit. Says Harden didn't recruit him to come to the Sixers; he naturally wanted to come to the team. — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) September 26, 2022

House and the rest of the Sixers will get their first opportunity on Monday as they have their preseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets. Doc Rivers has not officially made a decision on how much time the Sixers starters will get on the court. With more rest time than a true game sure to be the case, House will likely get a chance to make a strong first impression for his on-court abilities.