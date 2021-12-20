‘Morey Quadrangular’ Might Key a Sixers Blockbuster Trade: Insider

If there is one thing that has always been true in the NBA—indeed, in all of sports and even in life in general—it’s that it helps to have friends in high places. And one good thing that the Sixers and team president Daryl Morey has going for him is what ESPN’s Brian Windhorst last week dubbed “The Morey Quadrangular.”

The phrase, of course, is meaningless. But it represents a way that the Sixers can ensure they get the best possible deal for Ben Simmons, if and when a trade finally takes shape.

The “quadrangular” refers to the four men running NBA personnel offices, including Morey himself in Philadelphia, There is also the Timberwolves, who are being run now by Sachin Gupta after the offseason ouster of another former Morey confidant, Gersson Rosas.

Sacramento’s Monte McNair is another leg of the quadrangle and there is, still, the Houston Rockets, Morey’s old team, being run by Rafael Stone.

“There’s been a number of trade rumors,” Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective, his podcast, “going around the league involving the Morey quadrangular.”

‘Preposterous Scenarios’ Floated on Simmons Trades?

What rumors are those? In true Windhorst fashion, he declined to name names. But around the league, the Kings and Timberwolves have been considered prominent suitors for Simmons, with star power and role players available on offer.

“I am not going to tell you some of these preposterous scenarios that have been floated to me but let’s just say, there’s been a lot of discussion,” Windhorst said. “Because when you look at it, the Timberwolves would really like to get Ben Simmons—that is not a secret, that is not new. And I’m sure there’s been lots of stuff thrown back and forth. The Kings are really struggling and really want to be competitive, they already fired Luke Walton. They have surplus perimeter players.

“And so, I’ve had executives tell me that when Ben Simmons gets traded, it will include one or more of the quadrangular. Not that that is where Ben Simmons would go, but that they would be involved in a trade because a Ben Simmons trade is likely to end up being, you know, a multi-team deal.”

‘Quadrangle’ Could Provide Picks, Veterans

This could be a useful ploy on the part of Morey because all three of the other “quadrangle” teams have veteran players they can add to a deal to sweeten a pot or match salaries. The Rockets’ prospects have been bolstered by the good recent play of Eric Gordon and D.J. Augustin, while the Kings have two assets they’re eager to ship out in Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley.





Taurean Prince and Malik Beasley are readily available from the Timberwolves, too.

The other three teams could provide picks, too. Houston has four incoming first rounders (and two outgoing first rounders) in the next six drafts, but as a rebuilding team, would likely look to add more picks in exchange for players. The Kings and T-Wolves have all their upcoming first-rounders intact.

Not that those teams are going to be at the top of the line for a Simmons deal but, as Windhorst points out, it’s highly likely that whatever trade Morey finds will require multiple teams. And those teams have the assets—and the Morey relationships at the top—to grease the wheels of a trade.