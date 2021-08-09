Sixers Add Key Veteran’s Sharpshooting Younger Brother

The Philadelphia 76ers added a familiar last name to their summer-league roster on Sunday when they signed Devonte Green (via NBA reporter Ben Stinar). The 6-foot-3 shooting guard is the younger brother of Sixers starter Danny Green.

Green went undrafted out of Indiana University in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic complicated the draft process since no in-person workouts or interviews took place. He signed with Roc Nation Sports and submitted his name nonetheless, then went overseas to play with Charilaos Trikoupis of the Greek Basket League. He averaged 15.3 points in nine games in Greece while shooting 42.9% from deep (6.2 attempts per game).

Prior to that, Green was a senior co-captain for the Hoosiers where he was the team’s best long-range shooter. He finished 55th in career scoring (954 points), 12th in three-pointers made (164), 10th in three-point attempts (454). He averaged 8.0 points and 2.1 assists while shooting 37.7% from deep.

RT @ CampusInsiders ICYMI, this 65-foot buzzer-beater from Devonte Green capped off a 22-0 run for @IndianaMBB. #i… pic.twitter.com/G8n3Z2JZUm — Scholar Athlete Venture (@scholarathlete) February 26, 2017

“With COVID circumstances and the uncertainty of the NBA/G-League season, going overseas is the best opportunity for me to stay active and showcase my talent,” Green said last August, via Hoosiers Now. “So when the NBA/G-League starts back up, I’ll have the option to come back to play professionally in America. I’ll keep chasing my dream until the wheels fall off.”

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Jaden Springer Set to Make Sixers Debut

Top pick Jaden Springer was the 28th overall pick in the NBA draft a little over a week ago. Now the 6-foot-4 shooting guard is getting ready to make his Sixers’ debut in the MGM Resorts Summer League in Las Vegas. He’ll lead Philadelphia against the Dallas Mavericks today at 4 p.m. His calendar has been circled since he heard his name called out on July 29.

“Off rip, I feel I’ll be able to bring some toughness and physicality on both ends of the court,” Springer told reporters, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I also feel like I can be a secondary playmaker — whatever you need me to do. I can shoot the ball. Whatever the team will need, I feel I can make that step.”

Even cooler, Springer’s dad was selected by the Sixers in the sixth round (137th overall) of the 1984 draft. Gary Springer was a 6-foot-7 power forward out of Iona (via Harlem, NY) but a nagging knee injury kept him from ever playing a single minute in the NBA.

Tyrese Maxey Back in Gym, Honing Skills

Tyrese Maxey was a breakout star for the Sixers in the postseason after going 21st overall in last year’s draft. He was one of the hardest workers on the squad in 2021 and wasted no time getting back in the gym. The fleet-footed point guard promised to get “one-percent better” every single day this offseason.

“This is my first NBA offseason,” Maxey told reporters after losing to Atlanta. “One thing I will say that will be going on this offseason is that I will get one-percent better every single day and I’m going to make that promise to myself.”