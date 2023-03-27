Doc Rivers Sounds Off on Dewayne Dedmon After Sixers Lose to Suns

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers made a curious decision when he decided to turn to Dewayne Dedmon as Joel Embiid‘s backup instead of Paul Reed in the second half of their game against the Phoenix Suns.

Dedmon did not do much in the nine minutes he played, putting up no points while having a plus/minus of minus-13, though he had two blocks on the night. During his postgame press conference, Rivers explained why he went with Dedmon over Reed.

“Just needed some life,” Rivers told reporters, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “That first group in the first half gave us nothing. We have Dedmon here, and we need to get him some minutes to see what he can give us.”

Since joining the Sixers, Dedmon has played a grand total of five games for the team, averaging two points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks while shooting 62.5% from the field, though he has not hit one three-pointer for the team.

With eight games left in the regular season for the Sixers, Dedmon could become more of a fixture in the Sixers’ rotation, but that will depend on what Rivers believes is best.

Doc Rivers Says Tyrese Maxey’s Not a ‘Natural Point Guard’

The Sixers faced off against the Suns without James Harden, who is not only one of the team’s most important players, but also designated as the team’s starting point guard. With him out, the Sixers had to depend on Tyrese Maxey to shoulder the load as the team’s facilitator.

While Maxey put up 37 points on 14-for-19 shooting from the field, including seven-for-11 from three, he dished out only three assists. During his postgame press conference, Rivers acknowledged that Maxey was playing out of position against the Suns.

“It’s tough, again, because Tyrese is not a natural point guard,” Rivers said, per Jump View’s YouTube channel. “We have him on the floor being that right now because our point guard is hurt. I feel for him at times because he struggles getting us in stuff because it’s not what he does, honestly. I think that affects us a little bit.”

Harden has been absent for three consecutive games. While his absence could hurt the Sixers’ playmaking overall, Maxey could benefit long-term from seeing time running the point in Harden’s absence.

Montrezl Harrell Praises Sixers Following Benching

The Sixers went into the season with Montrezl Harrell as Embiid’s primary backup. However, the Sixers have since turned away from Harrell in favor of Reed, and at some points, Dedmon.

Even so, in an interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, Harrell praised the Sixers’ organization while talking about what it’s been like to learn the new ropes.

“It’s just like any place that you would go to with a new system,” Harrell said. “It’s a learning process, but you come in and do your job and continue to get better with all the tools that you have around you. We have a great team, and we have a lot of different guys that can be inserted in the lineup at any given time. So it’s really about staying ready and staying prepared, really.”

If Rivers truly is juggling his backup centers around this late in the season, it’s very possible that Harrell may be back out there in the near future.