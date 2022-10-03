Doc Rivers Sounds Off on Sixers’ Young Core Amid Roster Uncertainty

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up training camp over the weekend ready for the team’s first preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets.

For many players, training camp is an opportunity to gel with their teammates, get in an early groove, and learn the playbook. But for others, it’s a make-or-break opportunity. Perhaps the player is a rookie looking to crack a roster spot. Or they could very well be a veteran looking for one more contract before hanging up the high tops.

The Sixers feature a host of players that fit the former category. While guys like Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey are locks to make the team, the same can’t be said of a few down-roster names. In particular, guys like Isaiah Joe, Trevelin Queen, and Julian Champagnie likely battled for their roster lives at training camp.

And at the close of camp on Sunday, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers opened up to reporters about his impression of those youngsters during a week of camp.

“We had a little youngsters scrimmage at the end of practice,” Rivers said on October 2 at the end of training camp. “They all played well. Isaiah [Joe] had a good camp. Trevelin [Queen] had a good camp. Julian [Champagnie] had a terrific camp. A lot of the young guys played well.”

It’s a nice vote of confidence from the coach for a handful of players who could find themselves on the wrong side of a tough roster choice in a few weeks.

Sixers Face Serious Roster Crunch Next Season

As it stands, the Sixers have 17 players signed to some form of contract, be it fully, partially, or non-guaranteed. But per league rules, a team can only carry 15 players under contract during the regular season.

Thus, Philadelphia faces a few difficult roster decisions ahead. In all likelihood, the Sixers have to cut a few names in order to get under the league-mandated roster max if the team can’t find a trade partner.

The Sixers have four players under non-guaranteed deals: Trevelin Queen, Isaiah Joe, Paul Reed, and Charles Bassey. It would make most financial sense to move on from two of those players. With Reed’s roster spot likely locked as a result of his experience and versatility, it means two of Queen, Joe, and Bassey could be on the outside looking in.

Fortunately, the youngsters should be given ample opportunity to shine during the preseason.

Doc Rivers Plans to Rest Three Sixers Starters in Nets Game

Given the low stakes of a preseason game for a team’s top-end starters, it makes sense to manage their minutes early on. The worst thing that could happen is for a star to suffer a freak injury that forces them to miss time during the regular season. No one knows this fact better than the oft-injury maligned Sixers.

On Sunday, Rivers discussed his early thoughts on whether all of the Sixers starters would see action on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets.

“Not many of them, but a couple may,” Rivers explained. “It’s still not really decided, honestly. At least three will sit.”

— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 2, 2022

In the starters’ place should come those youngsters in roster danger. A strong preseason showing could go a long way towards them locking down a roster spot.