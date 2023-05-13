Doc Rivers Singles Out Sixers’ Lack of Trust in Game 6 Loss

After the Philadelphia 76ers blew their chance to beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, head coach Doc Rivers singled out the Sixers’ lack of trust as to how they struggled from the field offensively during his postgame press conference.

“I think the whole game, I don’t think we trusted very well. It’s a make-miss league, and they were 15-for-35 from the 3. We were 8-for-34. I would say we had a lot of wide-open 3s. We didn’t make them. I didn’t like how we played overall offensively, though. Down the stretch, gotta play through your big fella more. Didn’t think the ball went there,” Rivers said, per NBA.com.

The 86 points that the Sixers put up in Game 6 were the lowest total they have put up in this series six games in, although it is only one point less than the 87 points they put up in their Game 2 blowout loss.

Analyst Advises Sixers to Keep Doc Rivers

With the Sixers tied 3-3, and with many questions that will surely come about if they fail to advance past the Eastern Conference Semifinals, NBA Analyst Steven A. Smith suggested to the Sixers that they should keep Rivers as head coach, regardless of what happens.

“If it’s me, and I’m owning the Philadelphia 76ers, I’m not letting go of Doc Rivers,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take. “I know the man’s a hell of a coach. I’m holding on to that brother, but I don’t know if they’re going to make that decision, and me personally, I wouldn’t be surprised if they looked at everybody.”

Smith also said that Rivers’ coaching in this series has shined, as evidenced by the Sixers’ pivotal win in Game 5.

“We know he’s done a hell of a job, but the reality is, is that you got to Game 6 on your home court after winning Game 5 in Boston. Everybody’s looking forward to you finally getting to a conference finals.”

The Sixers have not advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2001, which coincidentally was the last time they made the NBA Finals.

James Harden Criticizes Officials After Game 6

After the Sixers lost Game 6, James Harden expressed his frustration with the officials for missing calls, believing it got in the way of his rhythm.

“Tonight was just frustrating because I’m number one as far as fouls that don’t get called. It’s a fact,” Harden told reporters in the locker room after the game. “So it’s frustrating as a player. So when officiating tells you at halftime, ‘We missed a couple of fouls.’ That right there. There was some missed shots and fouls, which would give me a rhythm to transition points for them.”

Harden believed he still helped on the offensive end, though he acknowledged how good the Celtics were defensively.

“I’m not gonna look at my shooting percentage,” Harden said. “I did a lot of really good things offensively. Defensively, they did a really good job of like their game plan was to pack the paint. They started two bigs, and they packed the paint. They started two bigs, and they packed the paint. So they forced us to make shots.”