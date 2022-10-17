Doc Rivers Reveals Reasoning For Interesting Roster Decision

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to tip off the regular season in under 36 hours and, unlike many teams around the NBA, seem to have their roster set in stone. The franchise made a somewhat surprising move to release both Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey with the roster deadline looming. Rather than keeping the traditional 15 men on the roster that the limit allows, the Sixers currently have 14 players under contract for the full-NBA deal. Doc Rivers revealed the decision-making process for this when speaking to media members at Sunday’s practice.

As the Head Coach put it, “We believe there’s a lot of guys out there that may become available. We wanted to make sure we had a spot.” This bottom-of-the-roster flexibility and the belief that neither Bassey nor Joe had a place within the rotation have been credited for the reasoning for the decision throughout.

Sixers Salary Cap Situation

By releasing both young players, the Sixers also freed up some additional cap space. The Sixers are hard-capped this season due to their usage of the non-taxpayer mid-level expectation and the bi-annual exception to bring in P.J. Tucker and Danuel House. This means the team cannot exceed $156,983,000 in salary at any point this season.

PJ Tucker gets the scrappy rebound and assists the Maxey three on the other end pic.twitter.com/f9YecEnS3A — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) October 12, 2022

Following the release of Joe and Bassey as well as making Paul Reed’s contract fully guaranteed, the Sixers’ total salaries currently sit at $151,445,847. This means they have $5,537,153 left remaining in available cap space per SpotRac.

While it is pretty rare to go into a season without a full roster, this possibility cannot be ruled out. This would allow the Sixers to get a better look at what their roster is missing and give some flexibility to make a trade where they take in slightly more salary than they send out. However, if a player they believe will help the team becomes available the team will certainly jump on it. As teams around the NBA make their difficult decisions to reach the roster limit, the Sixers are in a great spot to add a player who slips through the cracks.

Players to Watch

There are still some notable names that have not been given an NBA offer yet this year. Carmelo Anthony remains a free agent and is coming off a season with the Lakers in which he registered his best defensive rating and seemed to fully adjust to his role. Ben McLemore has experience playing alongside James Harden with the Rockets and seems to fit the mold of two-way wings the Sixers have been targeting. DeMarcus Cousins is also coming off an effective year as the primary backup to Nikola Jokic if the Sixers are not satisfied with their big-man depth.

This free agent list is also sure to get longer following the conclusion of roster cuts. Keith Smith of Spotrac provided some notable names and teams to keep an eye on.

NBA teams to keep an eye on today: DET: Must cut 1 player (likely K. Walker) HOU: Must cut/convert 2 players (D. Favors cut, D. Days convert?) OKC: Must cut 3 players (likely T. Burke, M. Chriss, D. Nwaba) SAS: Must cut 1 player (K. Bate-Diop, R. Langford, J. Wieskamp?) — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 17, 2022

The biggest hole in the Sixers roster is likely the need for an additional ball-handler, but this will be more clear when the team takes the court. The growth of Reed and the addition of Montrezl Harrell provide solid big-man depth beyond what the team is used to. De’Anthony Melton, P.J. Tucker, and Danuel House will all also be capable rotation wings which is a refreshing change to the Philadelphia roster. However, Harden is the only natural playmaker on the roster. Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton will also serve as primary ball handlers but both are at their best when creating their own shot.

For now, the franchise will play the waiting game and see if their perceived missing piece becomes available. Considering the empty roster spot, cap space, and Daryl Morey’s constant desire to upgrade it is clear the Sixers roster is not finished being constructed.