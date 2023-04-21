Doc Rivers Sends Strong Message to Sixers After Game 3 Victory

The Philadelphia 76ers have taken a commading 3-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. Despite the advantage they have over the Nets, head coach Doc Rivers urged the team to finish the series as soon as possible and not potentially risk have the series go longer.

“You’ve got to take care of your business. Don’t play with your meat,” Rivers said, per Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice.

Aside from all the flagrant stumping Rivers did on Friday afternoon (more to come shortly), he ended his avail by noting the Sixers should have the same urgency the Nets will down 3-0. "You've got to take care of your business. Don't play with your meat." — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) April 21, 2023

Rivers knows from experience what it’s like to lose a lead in the postseason as a coach. Throughout his career, Rivers has blown multiple 3-1 leads over playoff opponents as head coach of the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers.

-In 2003, the Magic blew a 3-1 lead while playing the Detroit Pistons

-In 2015, the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead while playing the Houston Rockets

-In 2020, the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead while playing the Denver Nuggets

While Rivers has blown multiple 3-1 leads, he has never lost a series while up 3-0. At the same time, no team has ever done that. The Sixers have a comfortable lead right now, but clearly Rivers wants them to end the series sooner rather than later.

Doc Rivers Questions Draymond Green Suspension

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was ejected and later suspended for stepping on Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis during Game 2 between the Warriors and Kings.

Play

Draymond Ejected After STEPPING On Sabonis 😳 Draymond ejected after stepping on sabonis Subscribe: youtube.com/user/BleacherReport?sub_confirmation=1 Follow on IG: instagram.com/f/bleacherreport Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/bleacherreport Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/bleacherreport #nba #basketball #kings #warriors #nbaplayoffs 2023-04-18T04:30:35Z

Rivers gave his thoughts on the situation, stating that Green’s suspension was undeserved.

“Listen, and I’m gonna say this, I probably shouldn’t, I didn’t think Draymond should have got suspended and I think that league is setting up a very dangerous precedent right now,” Rivers said after the Sixers beat the Nets in Game 3.

Rivers then said the NBA is setting a bad example by punishing guys like Green when, in his eyes, they league is punshing players who retaliating against the players who initiate the fights. Rivers also said this in response to Nets coach Jacque Vaughn saying that Joel Embiid should have been ejected for his actions during Game 3.

“I said it kind of yesterday before,” Rivers said. “I wish I’d said it louder, but if we’re going to start punishing the retaliators and not the instigators, then we got a problem in this league because you know, and as a coach and I love Jacque, but I can’t believe we have coaches campaigning for guys not to play. That’s just nuts to me.”

Doc Rivers’ comments on NBA refereeing, suspensions, and “a very dangerous precedent”: pic.twitter.com/LwohKCTNGu — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 21, 2023

James Harden Says Ejection ‘Can’t Happen’

James Harden got himself ejected from Game 3 against the Nets after hitting Royce O’Neale in the groin.

Play

James Harden gets ejected for hitting Royce O'Neale in the groin 😬 #nba #nbahighlights #nbahighlightstoday Train online with Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, DeMar DeRozan, and MORE: proclass.com/special-offer/?via=chaz LeBron James and Anthony Davis stunned meeting Victor Wembanyama 😂 youtu.be/AVeCeblfXhI Twitter: twitter.com/ChazNBA Second Channel: youtube.com/c/NBACourtside For business inquiries: chaznbayt@gmail.com 2023-04-21T01:27:31Z

While talking with reporters, not only did Harden think the ejection was unwarranted, but he couldn’t even believe anything was called on him to begin with.

“I didn’t even think it was a foul on me,” Harden said, via Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice on Twitter. “It wasn’t like a wind-up elbow, none of that. I didn’t hit him in the private area, none of that. That just can’t happen. Can’t happen.”

Upon further review, the NBA decided not punish neither nor Embiid any futher for their actions in Game 3, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.