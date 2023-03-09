Doc Rivers Has Strong Words For Ex-Sixer Matisse Thybulle Ahead of Crucial Game

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ next game will be up against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 10, which means they’ll be going up against Matisse Thybulle for the first time since the team traded him at the deadline.

In light of the upcoming matchup against the former sixer, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers talked about how it will feel going up against him as well as how he feels about Thybulle’s new situation in Portland playing next to Damian Lillard.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him,” Rivers said, per Ky Carlin of SixersWire. “I don’t want him to do great, obviously, but I think it’s a great place for him. I think playing along Dame and watching Dame work will help him as well at his position. You’re guaranteed to get open stuff with Dame. You have to.”

Rivers also used the Trail Blazers game against the Boston Celtics on March 8 as an example of how Thybulle could play well next to Lillard.

“Watching Boston last night, they committed two and three guys to the guy (Lillard), and so you can cut, move, space, you’re gonna get a lot of stuff,” Rivers said. “He’s (Thybulle) getting minutes there, which I think is important for him.”

Since joining the Trail Blazers, Thybulle is averaging 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals a game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 40.9% from three.

Tyrese Maxey Praises Thybulle’s Play in Portland

Sixer guard Tyrese Maxey voiced his excitement to see Thybulle again while also praising Thybulle for how he’s played with the Trail Blazers thus far.

“It’s gonna be great to see him,” Maxey told Carlin. “I’m proud of him. He’s been playing pretty good. I hope we go out there and we beat them, honestly and I hope we have some laughs and some hugs, and I hope he goes out there and competes like the player that I know he is and it should be fun.”

Maxey added how he and the Sixers will respond to Thybulle’s defense, particularly with blocks from behind.

“Make sure I look over my shoulder every time I shoot,” Maxey said while laughing. “He’s really good at getting to the ball, playing passing lanes, he always knew the other team’s scouting report so I know he’ll know ours coming in. He’s gonna play hard, he’s gonna compete at the end of the day.”

Thybulle Took Cryptic Shot at Sixers in Trail Blazers Debut

Thybulle impressed in his home debut with the Trail Blazers on February 13, putting up a statline of 14 points, six rebounds, and three blocks while shooting five-for-nine from the field and four-for-six from three.

After the game, Thybulle appeared to be taking a cryptic shot at the Sixers while talking about his level of comfortability in Portland.

“It felt really good,” Thybulle said. “First thing was that I felt really comfortable. I didn’t realize how much you can take that for granted. So just to be out there and to feel comfortable. To feel and know like I’m wanted and needed, this coaching staff and players have my back. It just showed in my ability to play and be more of myself.”