Doc Rivers Rips Refs After Grizzlies Beat Sixers: ‘That Should Never Happen’

The Philadelphia 76ers lost the second game of a 3-game road trip on Friday night, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies 117-109 in a game that was probably closer than it should have been. And maybe even closer yet. Head coach Doc Rivers ripped the officials in a fiery post-game press conference for effectively costing him a winnable game.

Rivers should be expecting a fine from the league office soon. His words were raw. His criticism was unapologetic. His tone was stern. But Rivers also had the biggest thing needed to win an argument: he was right. The refs failed to grant him a Coach’s Challenge after he called timeout with 3:54 showing in the fourth quarter.

And here’s the play in question. Complete with Doc’s reaction. Looked to be off Ja Morant … #Sixers #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/65VtgoghtF — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 3, 2022

Memphis led 109-101 at the time and Rivers wanted to challenge what looked like an obvious change-of-possession call after a loose ball bounced off Ja Morant. (Or did it touch De’Anthony Melton last?) The refs ruled it off the Sixers on the court and wouldn’t them challenge it. Then, Memphis went down the other and made it 111-101 after Jaren Jackson hit two free throws. It was a huge momentum swing.

When Rivers was asked if the refs explained their reasoning for not letting the Sixers call a timeout and challenge the play, he replied: “One I’ve never heard of. He said that I didn’t call it quick enough.”

Doc Rivers livid at the officials post-game for not letting him challenge an obvious change of possession call on a loose rebound that went off Ja Morant. He ripped the refs, brutal … #Sixers #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/mshzWmKa7E — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 3, 2022

Wait, really?

“I didn’t call it quick enough,” Rivers continued. “It doesn’t matter. Once you call a timeout, it’s a challenge so I don’t … you just can’t make up rules on the fly. And that’s what I felt they were doing. That should never happen. That should never happen.”

Rivers Won’t Blame Injuries, Botched Call Turned Tide

Rivers wasn’t going to blame a poor effort or injuries for a second straight road loss. The Sixers might be a little fatigued from all the traveling, plus they are minus James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Luckily, Tobias Harris was feeling better and in the starting five. Injuries or no injuries, no excuses.

“It could be but I don’t want to use that as an excuse. Like we gotta find a way to win,” Rivers said. “We know guys are out but I’m really … I’m never going to give us that. I’m just not. I refuse to. I thought this was a winnable game tonight. We made mistakes that we can’t make on both ends of the floor.”

More from Doc Rivers on the explanation from the refs. It was a rule he never heard of. #Sixers #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/SCWYGae2OX — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 3, 2022

And the refs made mistakes on both ends of the floor, too.

“What I did like is we kept fighting, you know, got it to 6 [points] and I challenged a call that should have been, it was a legal challenge. We’ve already been told that. But they didn’t give it to us. They [Memphis] scored on that, and that turned it back to 8 [points]. It’s just the little things.”

Two Things: Turnovers & Offensive Rebounds

The Sixers committed 13 total turnovers and got outrebounds 19-10 by Memphis on the offensive glass. It was an ugly night from them in those categories, which was unfortunate because Rivers warned his squad to guard against giving up those two stats.

“The two things going into this game,” Rivers said. “we said we can’t turn the ball over against Memphis, they’re great in transition. The second thing is we have to fight for every offensive rebound and they just destroyed us. There are a lot of other things but those are the two main things that stood out.”

Joel Embiid scored a team-high 35 points, with 12 boards 8 assists. Tobias Harris added 21 points (7-of-14 shooting) and 11 rebounds. Shake Milton (17 points) and De’Anthony Melton rounded out the scoring.