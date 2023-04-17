Doc Rivers Issues Statement on Paul Reed After Sixers Dismantle Nets in Opener

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ buzzword at the start of the season was “chemistry.” While guys like Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris had been together for several unsuccessful playoff runs, the team featured several new faces in PJ Tucker, Montrezl Harrell, and De’Anthony Melton.

And initially, the lion’s share of the backup big duties fell to Harrell, a former Sixth Man of the Year. And according to Doc Rivers, Harrell had a particular favorite in James Harden, whom he shared the floor with during his time with the Houston Rockets.

“Early in the year, James wanted no one else on the floor but Trez because he felt he’s the better offensive player,” Rivers said after beating the Nets on Saturday. “We tried to convince him that you need defense, too with that group.”

But gradually, Harden eventually came to appreciate Paul Reed‘s contributions on the defensive end. Rivers highlighted the big man’s growing confidence as a reason why he’s seen more minutes down the regular season’s stretch and into the playoffs.

“I think Paul, in particular, has kind of grown in James’ confidence,” Rivers added. “That’s important for James to be able to trust that he can pass it to him and finish and that Paul will make the right play. That’s what James had a major concern with. I think adding Jalen (McDaniels) with James, we have a defensive group on the floor with James that’s still scoring now.”

Reed received 13 minutes of action in the Sixers’ 121-101 win over the Nets on Saturday, recording 11 points (the most of anyone off the Sixers’ bench).

Doc Rivers Praises Paul Reed’s Defensive Contributions

Heading into the season, the Sixers seemed at a loss if either Harrell or Reed saw extended minutes. Harrell was a polished finisher around the rim (at least in theory — his 71% conversion rate within three feet of the cup is his lowest mark in five seasons), but a lackluster defender.

Reed, on the other hand, was a disruptor on defense, but also resembled a baby deer on ice skates at times offensively, more prone to miscues than highlight-reel plays.

But given James Harden’s track record on defense, the second unit needed bolstering in that department, hence why Rivers has gone with the more defensive-minded youngster.

“Before, we had a bunch of offensive guys on the floor and when we didn’t score, we got mauled on the other end,” Rivers finished. “So I think just that group has been really good with James.”

But the Sixers have far more versatility at the five than just Reed and Harrell.

Cam Johnson Calls Out Joel Embiid & PJ Tucker

The star of the show is undoubtedly Joel Embidd, the MVP frontrunner, and back-to-back scoring champ. But in PJ Tucker, the Sixers have the option of playing five out when the superstar big man rests.

And Tucker offers up something a little different than Embiid, something Nets forward Cam Johnson discussed after the playoff opener.

“Definitely an area I can be better in for sure,” Johnson said of the Nets’ getting outworked for the offensive rebounds. “P.J. [Tucker] kind of just lingers around in that dunker spot and you’re ready to rotate and next thing you know he’s right upside you. So definitely an area for improvement.”

Johnson also discussed the difference between defending someone like Tucker versus Embiid.

“Just a different look than Joel,” said Johnson. “He’s sitting, same thing [as Tucker], in the dunker [spot]. Break down the point-of-attack defender, draw the help, and give it to him for dump-offs. But he’s an energy guy, high offensive rebounder. So we just got to be a little more alert for what he does in the game.”

The Sixers are back in action Monday night against the Nets.