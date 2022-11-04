Sixers Honoring Legendary Hall of Famer with Statue

The Philadelphia 76ers are adding a new statue to “Legends Walk” outside their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey. It’s a fitting and worthy tribute for a Hall of Famer, even if it’s not the one you expected.

The Sixers will host a sculpture unveiling ceremony honoring Dolph Schayes on Saturday, November 5 at 11 a.m. Schayes, who died at age 87 in 2015, was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in 2021 and has been widely recognized as the greatest Jewish basketball player of all time. The 12-time All-Star was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1973.

The Sixers announced that they'll unveil a Dolph Schayes statue at their training complex Saturday at 11 a.m. He'll be the ninth player statue on the team's "Legends Walk." The Sixers also will hold a ceremony honoring Schayes' family before Friday's game vs. the Knicks. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) November 1, 2022

The team retired Schayes’ No. 4 in 2016. He’ll join fellow legends Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain, Maurice Cheeks, Billy Cunningham, Julius Erving, Hal Greer, Bobby Jones and Moses Malone along “Legends Walk” outside the practice facility.

“It’s a privilege to continually contribute to 76ers Legends Walk while doing what I love,” sculptor Chad Fisher said in a press release. “Dolph Schayes was an original 76er and I’m excited to help immortalize him with the sculpture he deserves.”

Schayes, a New York native, played 14 seasons with the Syracuse Nationals before the franchise moved to Philadelphia in 1963. He helped guide them to the playoffs 14 times — winning a championship in 1955 — while averaging 18.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 34.4 minutes per game.

He served as a player-coach for the newly-minted Sixers during the 1963-64 season and stayed on for three seasons as he compiled a 129-111 record and three straight playoff appearances. Schayes received the 1966 NBA Coach of the Year award.

No Allen Iverson on ‘Legends Walk’

Schayes deserves his long-awaited statue. No one is saying he doesn’t. However, his newest foray into Philadelphia immortality does beg the question, will Allen Iverson receive a similar honor in the near future? He is one of the greatest to ever wear a Sixers jersey, another legend named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

Iverson attended the statue ceremony for Moses Malone in 2019. He frequently attends games at Wells Fargo Center. He is an unofficial ambassador for the Sixers. And someone who has long been interested in joining the front office.

“To me, I am a basketball genius and I really believe that, so at any capacity I could help this franchise, that is what I am going to do, whatever they ask me to do,” Iverson told The Inquirer in 2015. “Don’t put any pressure on the franchise to make a move or anything like that. If it happens, that is what God wants. If it doesn’t, I am still going to be here right with them, riding with them.”

Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle Questionable

The Sixers are set to host the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. following a 121-111 loss on Wednesday night. Joel Embiid (flu) and Matisse Thybulle (right ankle sprain) were listed questionable on the injury report, but Doc Rivers told reporters (via Ky Carlin) that he “hopes” to have both players out there.

Doc Rivers said the team won’t have a set starting lineup with Harden out. Appears Melton will get the first crack. Rivers said he hopes Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle will be available. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) November 4, 2022

Meanwhile, De’Anthony Melton will start at guard with James Harden out. That would make an interesting backcourt featuring Melton and Tyrese Maxey who celebrated his 22nd birthday on November 4. If Embiid can’t go, look for P.J. Tucker to once again start at the center spot.