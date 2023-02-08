Sixers Urged to Pursue ‘Fitting’ Reunion With Potential Joel Embiid Backup

The Philadelphia 76ers have until February 9 to make any trades. One area they could potentially address via trade is getting a backup center for Joel Embiid. Rich Hofmann of The Athletic proposed multiple trades with the Chicago Bulls that would reunite them with Andre Drummond. Hofmann proposed multiple trades including the following:

Trade No. 1

Philadelphia receives: Andre Drummond

Chicago receives: Furkan Korkmaz, Charlotte 2023 Second-Round Pick

Trade No. 2

Philadelphia receives: Andre Drummond

Chicago receives: Furkan Korkmaz, Montrezl Harell

Trade No. 3

Philadelphia receives: Andre Drummond, Alex Caruso

Chicago receives: Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Charlotte 2023 Second-Round Pick

For context, the Sixers are slated to receive a 2023 second-round pick from either the Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, or Brooklyn Nets depending on who has the worst record of the three by the end of the season. Since the Hornets are 15-40, which is a significantly worse record than the 27-28 Hawks and 32-22 Nets, it will likely be them.

Hofmann explained how a deal could be struck between the two sides.

“There are reasons to envision a potential reunion, the first being that Drummond has not been a consistent part of the rotation in Chicago lately. It would be almost fitting to see Drummond shipped out at the trade deadline last season, only to see him reacquired to finish out this season,” Hofmann said.

Drummond’s Potential Playoff Role and Trading Price

Hofmann previewed what Drummond’s role in the postseason could be if he were to be re-acquired by the Sixers.

“There are issues with playing a traditional big man like Drummond in the postseason. At a minimum, he represents a better rim protector and rebounder than Harrell and a better offensive fit with Harden as a pick-and-roll big man than Paul Reed. Entering the postseason with Drummond as the first option and a combination of Reed/P.J. Tucker as the small-ball looks are better than what the Sixers are currently doing.”

While previewing what it may takes to trade for Drummond, he acknowledged that giving up Thybulle would be too much for Drummond while also acknowledging that acquiring Caruso is unrealistic on the Sixers’ end.

“What should the price be, though? Thybulle is too much, so perhaps it’s something like Danuel House Jr. (whose contract, unlike Korkmaz’s, works straight up financially with Drummond’s) and the Charlotte pick gets it done. I don’t think that package will get the Sixers in the ballpark for Caruso, who might not be a perfect fit in Philly anyway.”

Drummond Among Former Sixers ‘Floating Around’

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported on February 4 that teams have been gauging interest in backup centers, including the Sixers.

“The backup center market may end up being the segment of trade-deadline activity that features the most action. In addition, the Sixers, Clippers, Blazers, Nuggets, Nets, Celtics, Raptors, and Kings have been mentioned by league executives as holding differing degrees of interest to bolster their center rotations,” Fischer said.

Fishcer then mentioned that Drummond was one of the few former Sixers’ centers who have been brought up in trade talks.

“The rest of the big men floating around the deadline have been reserves such as Serge Ibaka, Andre Drummond, Richaun Holmes, Mo Bamba, Jaxson Hayes, and Nerlens Noel.”

Both Noel and Holmes previously played for the Sixers.