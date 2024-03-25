Sixers Floated as Free Agent Destination for $176 Million Star

After extending Kawhi Leonard, the Los Angeles Clippers have yet to extend Paul George. The Philadelphia 76ers may keep their eyes on this. Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey explained why he believes the Sixers could be a free agency destination for George.

“Philadelphia can easily sign a veteran to a max and still have plenty of flexibility to match whatever offer sheet Tyrese Maxey signs,” Bailey wrote in a March 20 story. “And a trio of Embiid, Maxey, and George would instantly be among the best in the East.”

Bailey then went on to explain why George could potentially fit with who the Sixers have on their roster.

“Embiid and Maxey already have one of the league’s best two-man games, and George has been one of the game’s best and most prolific floor spacers for years. Of course, he can slash too, but alongside Maxey and Embiid, he’d get enough wide-open threes to survive on little more than that.”

George is in the third of a four-year, $176 million contract. He has a player option for 48.8 million with the Clippers. Since coming to the NBA in 2010, George has made nine NBA All-Star teams and has made five All-NBA teams.

Sixers ‘Loom’ as Suitor for Paul George: Report

George’s move to the Sixers this coming offseason could have some legs. NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that the Sixers have interest in George if he tests free agency. He also added what they may be up against.

“League sources say that Philadelphia continues to loom as an eager George suitor should he make it onto the open market and give the 76ers their formal opportunity to try to lure him across the country,” Stein wrote in his substack newsletter on March 20. “The Sixers are said to maintain interest in George despite the widely held presumption that he and Leonard want to keep playing together in their native Southern California.”

George has been with the Clippers since 2019. He grew up in the Los Angeles area. He and Leonard teamed up to bring the Clippers their first NBA championship as a franchise.

Untimely injuries have prevented them from accomplishing their goals in that regard. George has maintained solid production during the 2023-24 season. In 63 games, he’s averaged 22.5 points while shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.8% from three.

OG Anunoby Floated as ‘Reasonable’ Free Agent Target

Bailey explained why OG Anunoby would be a more ‘reasonable’ target if George does not join the Sixers.

“The Sixers’ mountain of cap space could be best spent on high-end role players,” Bailey wrote in a March 19 story. “Anunoby is right near the line between that distinction and fringe star, and his defense would make Philly a far different team on that end. Having shooters to surround the two-man game of Embiid and Maxey in the middle of the floor should be a priority, too, and Anunoby checks that box.”

Anunoby is familiar with some of the Sixers’ personnel, such as Nick Nurse and Kyle Lowry. He would also bring title experience, having won a championship with the Raptors in 2019.