Former Sixers Big Man Lives Out Childhood Fantasy

Over the years, the Philadelphia 76ers have had a plethora of big men come in and be Joel Embiid‘s backup. Among the bunch is future Hall of Famer Dwight Howard. The former first overall pick had a brief stop in Philly after helping the Los Angeles Lakers win a title in the NBA bubble.

Along with his freakish athleticism, Howard has always been known for his vibrant personality. In the late stages of his career, the 36-year-old figured out how to channel this into being a positive locker room presence.

While he does not want to call it quits yet, Howard does not currently find himself on an NBA roster. In the meantime, he is living out every young kid’s childhood fantasy. In his free time, Howard recently popped up at a WWE tryout and was seen showing his skills on the microphone.

Following his brief stint with the Sixers, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner went back to LA to reunite with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. In 60 games last year, Howard averaged 6.2 PPG and 5.9 RPG.

Sixers Urged to Pursue Veteran Backup Center

At this point, it can be said that it’s been a very successful offseason for the Sixers. On top of retaining James Harden on a team-friendly contract, Daryl Morey added multiple depth pieces in the form of Danuel House Jr., P.J. Tucker, and De’Anthony Melton.

With the roster close to being filled out, there is one key role left unfilled. As of now, it is a toss-up on who will be Joel Embiid’s backup moving forward. After an impressive run in the postseason, it seems like Paul Reed will get an opportunity, along with Charles Bassey, to play behind the MVP runner-up.

The people at Bleacher Report discussed a path to a title for every NBA team, and for the Sixers, they cited acquiring a veteran big man to fill in the minutes behind Embiid. One name constantly brought up as a cost-effective signing is former Miami Heat big man Hassan Whiteside.

Saying all of that, Philly might consider poking around for a more reliable option behind Embiid. Maybe the franchise is comfortable with Paul Reed, Georges Niang, Charles Bassey and Tucker tag-teaming to fill that role, but a low-maintenance, trustworthy veteran could be helpful to have, especially if (when?) Embiid misses time.

Should the Sixers Consider a Reunion With Dwight Howard?

It seems the Sixers are in no rush to bring in a veteran big right now, but if they were, a reunion with Howard could make sense. In his first stint with the team, he averaged 7.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 0.9 BPG.

Even in his late-thirties, Howard has proven he can still bring a physical presence to the frontcourt. He also makes sense next to James Harden as a lob threat in the pick-and-roll.

Reed and Bassey are certainly worthy of a chance to show what they can do, but at the end of the day, experience is a key factor in competing for an NBA title. Howard has his flaws, but his understanding of what it takes to win at the highest level could be beneficial if he were to return for one more run.