Former Sixers Draft Stash Garnering Interest From NBA Teams

Back in 2014, the Philadelphia 76ers drafted international prospect Vasilije Micic with the 52nd pick. The sharpshooting guard had no plans of coming right to the NBA, making him an ideal draft stash for a rebuilding team. Fast forward eight years, and Micic is ready to make the jump from overseas.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that multiple teams are interested in signing Micic as he prepares to join the NBA. Currently, the Oklahoma City Thunder have his rights. They acquired him from the Sixers on draft night 2020 as part of the Al Horford-Danny Green trade.

Micic has eyed making the jump for some time now but does not want to be part of a rebuild. At 28 years old, he is looking to maximize his game while it’s at his apex. In his most recent stint with Anadolu Efes, Micic averaged 18.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.5 APG, and 1.5 SPG.

Jaden Springer Hoping to Prove His Fit With Sixers

Among the young Sixers looking to show what they can do in the Summer League is Jaden Springer. After spending a majority of the year in the G-League last season, the former first-round pick will be eyeing more opportunities as a sophomore. During a recent interview with Ky Carlin of SixersWire, Springer opened up on how his top priority is showing he can be a complementary piece for the team.

I’m trying to show how I can fit in with the team. With the Sixers and everything like that because you know we already got guys. You got Jo (Joel Embiid), you got Harden, you got Tyrese, you got guys like that Tobias (Harris), like just being able to come in and compliment all those guys. That’s probably one of the main things I’ve been doing and trying to show them what I can do best, like how I can help the team out and stuff like that. I feel like that’s what I’ve been working on. Like you said, Doc talked to me, stuff like that. I’m just trying to implement that.

Still only 19 years old, Springer is a young prospect. Across 19 games in the G-League last season, he averaged 14.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.8 APG, and 1.5 SPG.

Paul Reed Not Partaking in Las Vegas Summer League

After an impressive run in the postseason for the Sixers, Paul Reed was in the pool of young players suiting up for the Summer League. As someone with NBA experience, he was expected to be one of the biggest standouts.

Reed appeared in two games during the Salt Lake City Summer League and showed the team all they needed to see. In that short stretch, the former G-League MVP posted a stellar stat line of 17.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, and 2.5 SPG.

Fans grew concerned when Reed did not suit up for the team in Las Vegas, but Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the team did not schedule to play. Instead, he will remain in Vegas and work out with the team.

For those asking why Paul Reed is not playing in today’s #NBA2K23SummerLeague game, he was only scheduled to play in the Salt Lake City Summer League. He’s here in Vegas working out with teammates. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) July 9, 2022

Heading into training camp, Reed is expected to compete for the backup center role full time. In the 38 games he appeared in last year, he averaged 3.1 PPG, 2.4 RPG, and 0.9 SPG.