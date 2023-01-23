Georges Niang Sends Strong Message on Sixers Turnaround After Tough Win

With where they’re at now, it’s easy to forget that the Philadelphia 76ers did not start the season well. They started this season at 12-12, then had to deal with the injury bug, sidelining Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey for a stretch. Yet, here they are at 30-16 and the no. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference mid-season thanks to an 18-4 run.

Among those on the team who have taken great pleasure in their turnaround following their rocky start is Georges Niang. Following the Sixers’ comeback victory over the Sacramento Kings on January 21, Niang explained how they managed to turn their season around.

“Something’s gotta give. Either we’re going to keep doing the same things and not change anything with how we approach the game, or we’re going to change some things and dedicate ourselves to the team and pour into the team rather than to ourselves. I think every person has looked themselves in the mirror on this team and done that and put themselves in check so that when the team needs to rely on them, we can,” Niang said, per Lauren Rosen. “That’s the reason why we’ve won 18 in the last 22.”

Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) on how the @sixers' 12-12 start this season sparked change and accountability among the group: "Pour into the team, rather than to ourselves – I think every person has looked themselves in mirror and done that." They're 18-4 since. pic.twitter.com/3vfoqsCXrH — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) January 22, 2023

The only team ahead of the Sixers is the Boston Celtics, who also turned their season around following early struggles last year. So much so that they made the NBA Finals. There’s no telling if that’s where this Sixers season is headed.

Niang Praises Doc Rivers

Niang also singled out Sixers head coach Doc Rivers for why the Sixers have managed to stay the course despite their early season struggles. Niang praised Rivers for holding players accountable no matter what.

“Another reason why is that we have a coach that is going to hold us accountable no matter how uncomfortable it gets. He’s going to tell you the truth, and I think that’s huge for our team because, hearing what we need to hear moving forward is what’s going to make us a championship team,” Niang said.

Rivers developed a reputation for holding players accountable way before he became the head coach of the Sixers. He also knows what it takes to go on a substantial playoff run knowing the success he had with the Celtics from 2007 to 2012.

Niang Praises Tyrese Maxey as a Teammate

After the Sixers defeated the Kings, Niang singled out Tyrese Maxey for how good of a teammate he is, following his willingness to play with the starters or off the bench.

“Tyrese is like sent from heaven. That kid’s the best dude to be around. He’s always happy. He never has a bad day. It’s never about Tyrese. It’s always about winning games, and when you have a guy like that in your locker room, good things are going to happen…I don’t know how many points he had, but he was phenomenal,” Niang said.

Maxey was recently moved to the bench to help the Sixers with their second-unit scoring but was put back in the starting lineup when it was had been announced that James Harden and Joel Embiid were going to miss the game.