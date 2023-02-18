Sixers Urged to Sign Russell Westbrook Amid Buyout Search

After the Los Angeles Lakers traded him to the Utah Jazz at the deadline, Russell Westbrook could very well be one of the next players to hit the buyout market. If that happens, should the Philadelphia 76ers look into bringing him in? Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas thinks so.

On the February 16 episode of fubo Sports, Arenas explained why the Sixers, as well as other Eastern Conference contenders, should look into adding Westbrook if he hits the buyout market.

“If he goes to Boston, you don’t think that makes him the better team, better than the Bucks? You don’t think that puts them over the edge? If he goes to Milwaukee, you don’t think that puts them over the edge? If he goes to Philly?”

Arenas explained why Westbrook is a player that contenders would want coming off their bench.

“You’re talking about a guy who played off the bench. He came off the bench averaging 16, seven, and six. Name someone on your bench that is even capable. At least 20 starters are not capable of it, let alone a bench player coming off averaging 16…You know what he’s capable of, so why wouldn’t I want that coming off my bench? This man alone changes who wins the championship this year.”

As of now, Westbrook remains a member of the Utah Jazz until any new developments arise. There haven’t been any reports that the Sixers are interested in Westbrook, but that could change. Westbrook has familiarity with James Harden since the two played together for the Houston Rockets during the 2019-20 season.

Sixers Insider Proposed Patrick Beverley as a Buyout Target

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer brought up Beverley as a possible option on a February 15 episode of “Locked on 76ers,” believing that he would give the Sixers a particular edge.

“I believe if you could get somebody like (Patrick Beverley), that can give you a mental edge,” Pompey said. “I can see (Beverley) chirping, doing something against Boston, against Milwaukee, against Cleveland, getting underneath guys’ skin. So if I had an opportunity to go out and get that guy just to be an agitator off the bench, I think I would really look into it.”

Play

Beverley was bought out by the Orlando Magic and is currently a free agent. Because the Sixers have a full roster, they would have to cut someone to make room for Beverley. Not only that, but they would have to juggle minutes between him, Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Shake Milton.

Kevin Love Named as Possible Buyout Target

Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP explained on a February 16 episode of “Clap Your Hands” with Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice why he believes Kevin Love could be an option for the Sixers.

“I know they (play) different positions, but (Love) is better than (Furkan Korkmaz). In my opinion, he’s better than (Montrezl Harell) when you look at what he can do on the offensive side. And who knows if Kevin Love would want to come here? I would think he would. It makes a ton of sense. They have a chance to win a title,” Shorr-Parks said.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Love and the Cavaliers were finalizing a buyout, but he has yet to hit the market. Much like Westbrook, that could change after the all-star break.