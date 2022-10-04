NBA GM’s Recognize Daryl Morey and Sixers for Stellar Offseason

The annual NBA GM survey which polls each general manager around the league was recently released ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. The survey covered various topics including the expected MVP, the best player at each position, which offseason move was the most impactful, and more. The Philadelphia 76ers were recognized for their strong offseason and various other accomplishments and often found their name on the list which is a positive sign moving forward.

The disrespect of Joel Embiid continued as he was voted as the best center in the NBA by just 17% of NBA GMs. In comparison, Nikola Jokic was given recognition by 79% of the anonymous GMs which is up from the 63% of votes he received last year. 14% of voters also expect Embiid to win MVP this upcoming season. However, the team was recognized for the off-season moves that they made.

The anonymous GM poll gives the Sixers 14% chance to finish 2nd in the East

66% chance to finish 3rd

Did Sixers Have Best Offseason?

While the Donovan Mitchell trade catapulted the Cleveland Cavaliers for the best-ranked offseason moves, the Sixers were not far behind. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, and Philadelphia 76ers each received 17% of votes from general managers for making the best overall moves this offseason.

In a follow-up question that asked which individual player addition will make the biggest impact, PJ Tucker received 3% of the votes. The Sixers elected to give the veteran a three-year contract this offseason with the hopes he can help get them over the edge. Donovan Mitchell (59%), Rudy Gobert (31%), and Jalen Brunson (7%) each finished above him in this category.

It also was acknowledged that the Sixers’ offseason moves may not have been given as much credit as they deserve. Tucker also earned 14% of votes for the question that asked what was the most underrated move of the offseason. He tied with John Wall for second on the list with both players falling behind Malcolm Brogdon who earned 28% of the votes. De’Anthony Melton, whom the Sixers landed in a trade this offseason, landed fourth on the list by earning 10% of the votes.

Expected Impact of Offseason Additions

While Tucker rested during the preseason opener, the Sixers were able to get their first look at Melton on the floor during the team’s victory over the Nets. Melton struggles as a shooter and only connected on two of his 10 attempts from the field. He was one for seven on three-point attempts. He also turned the ball over three times.

Defensively is where his impact was felt as his hands were seemingly all over the place. The 24-year-old tallied three steals, a block, five points, and three rebounds. While there is room for improvement in his play, Melton flashed the impact that he is capable of making. Montrezl Harrell also impressed in his Sixers debut. The big man tallied 10 points, five rebounds, and three assists in his 12 minutes of play prior to him fouling out.

The Sixers may not have made have jumped at the big names this offseason but deserve a ton of credit for addressing their needs. The Sixers ranked 28th in the NBA in bench points last season and this has been an issue dating back several years. The hope is for the bench unit to provide the team with the lift that is needed for the team to successfully navigate to the postseason. The bench unit will be seen in its entirety once the season stats, but for the time being it is nice to see Morey’s decisions receiving the credit they deserve.