Insider Reveals Sixers’ Level of Interest in Trading Tyrese Maxey for Damian Lillard

The Philadelphia 76ers could be making a few major shakeups. On July 1, NBA Insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported that Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has requested a trade.

BREAKING NEWS: Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has requested a trade this morning, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/Udi1h7OQyA — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2023

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski then reported that the Sixers were among the teams interested in trading for Lillard.

“The Heat, Clippers, and 76ers are three teams that will have interest in exploring trades for Lillard, sources tell ESPN. The Blazers are expected to value deals that would bring them back young players and draft assets,” Wojnarowski wrote via his personal Twitter.

The Heat, Clippers and 76ers are three teams that will have interest in exploring trades for Lillard, sources tell ESPN. The Blazers are expected to value deals that would bring them back young players and draft assets. https://t.co/5KM6EF4RRT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer then reported how interested the Sixers are in potentially including Tyrese Maxey in a trade for Lillard as well as who Lillard would like to be traded to.

“Have heard pretty consistently that the Sixers have no interest in putting Tyrese Maxey in any trade conversations, including a potential pursuit for Damian Lillard. Philadelphia, and other teams, are of the belief the Miami Heat are Lillard’s preferred destination,” Fischer wrote via his personal Twitter.

Have heard pretty consistently that the Sixers have no interest in putting Tyrese Maxey in any trade conversations, including a potential pursuit for Damian Lillard. Philadelphia, and other teams, are of the belief the Miami Heat are Lillard's preferred destination. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 1, 2023

It would be difficult to see how a deal between the two sides could be agreed to without Maxey included in the deal seeing as he’s a young guard with all-star potential. At the same time, the Trail Blazers already have Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson in their backcourt, so having Maxey with them would be redundant.

Ex-Sixer Jimmy Butler Wants Damian Lillard

Following the reports that the Heat are Lillard’s preferred destination, Haynes elaborated more on the subject matter in a July 1 report, revealing ex-Sixer Jimmy Butler’s thoughts on the potential of acquiring Lillard.

“Miami has been waiting for this domino to fall and will quickly engage with Portland in trying to get a deal done, sources say. Heat star Jimmy Butler has relayed to the team that Lillard is his No. 1 target, sources say,” Haynes wrote.

Haynes added what the likely trade package would be from the Heat’s end.

“The Heat are prepared to offer a package centered around Tyler Herro, with possibly Duncan Robinson and picks, sources say. The Heat would prefer to keep Caleb Martin out of any trade scenarios.”

Butler played for the Sixers through most of the 2018-19 season before joining the Heat the following offseason.

Sixers Not Planning to Extend Tyrese Maxey

On June 30, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reported that the Sixers do not plan to extend Maxey this summer. Neubeck explained why the Sixers are going this route.

“This is not viewed as a condemnation of Maxey or a reflection of how the team values him, with the team continuing to view Maxey as a long-term core piece. The lack of an extension would come down to the flexibility Philadelphia can maintain by holding off on a deal, potentially clearing a pathway to another max slot next summer,” Neubeck wrote.

Neubeck gave more details on how the Sixers could potentially be a player on the open market.

Philadelphia believes they would head into free agency next offseason as major players on the market, sources say. Tobias Harris’ $39 million expiring contract would be coming off of the books in the summer of 2024. Depending on the pieces that come back for Harden (which could include draft picks), the Sixers could be looking at a scenario where they have considerable cap room to significantly upgrade the team. Inking an extension this offseason for Maxey before that point could impact that flexibility.”