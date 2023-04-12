Nets Coach Singles Out Joel Embiid Ahead of Sixers Playoff Series

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn knows the challenge ahead for his team going up against the Philadelphia 76ers, or more specifically, their MVP candidate, Joel Embiid.

Vaughn spoke with Brian Lewis of The New York Post, where he talked about how difficult it will be for the Nets to stop Embiid, particularly for starting center Nicolas Claxton.

“Embiid proposes such a challenge for us,” Vaughn said. “Nic will have his hands full to start the game. Obviously, it won’t just be Nic trying to take that challenge. The best thing about this group is you try to keep them locked-in and ready for when their number is called.”

Vaughn added that the Nets need to make it hard on Embiid to score, and they have to do so without fouling him, knowing his ability to draw free throws.

“The biggest part is making him earn baskets,” Vaughn said. “So, free-throw attempts where no one is guarding you at the free-throw line — how many times can we defend possessions without fouling — will be a huge key to the series. How it is officiated, the physicality piece of it, that piece is going to be very, very interesting to the series for sure with him.”

Embiid played two games against the Nets this season, where he averaged 31.5 points and 11.5 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field.

Joe Harris Knows Joel Embiid Will be a Challenge

Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris also recognizes what lies ahead for the Nets, praising Embiid for how good he is on both ends of the floor.

“Yeah, the challenge is on everyone’s mind,” Harris told Lewis. “Obviously, Joel is an MVP-caliber player, 33 points per game, dominant on both ends.

“The big thing with us is how often he gets to the line … I don’t think you’re going to completely limit his scoring ability, but if you can limit some of his free ones, he shoots 86 percent from the line, so if you can limit him being there even a little bit, it can be helpful for us.”

Vaughn agreed with Harris, saying that the Nets’ defense will have to be smart when covering Embiid.

“You have to be OK with some of the shots he’s going to take and some that he’s going to make,” Vaughn said. “But [Harris] was spot on. The free ones, we can’t give to him: the reach-ins, the tap on the arm, the sweep-through. We’ve just got to be smart and disciplined in how we guard him.

“You’ve got to discuss rotations and situational things, special situations. He’s a load and he’s proven he can show up and play, so we’ve got to make it tough for him.”

Spencer Dinwiddie Name-Drops Joel Embiid

After it was set in stone that the Sixers would face off against the Nets, Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie talked about the potential for a rivalry between the Nets and the Sixers with Lewis on April 8, name-dropping Embiid in the process.

“Definitely,” Dinwiddie said regarding a potential rivalry between the two teams. “I think we need a little more long-standing success as a rivalry to call Philly a true rival, but we have had some iconic meetings when I was there. They had a little beef; Nic [Claxton] and Embiid got into it, and Embiid had elbowed Jarrett, stuff like that. I’d say it’s too early.”