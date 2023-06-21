Insider Reveals How James Harden Affects Tobias Harris Future With Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers have two intriguing plotlines going on this offseason – whether they’ll be able to keep James Harden in free agency and what they’ll do with Tobias Harris’ expiring contract. Matt Moore of Action Network revealed that these two subplots could very well be connected.

Moore revealed that what will help the Sixers make room to pay Harden this offseason will depend on them trading Harris while revealing who could be interested.

“The way for the Sixers to make room to re-sign James Harden to whatever deal he’s amenable to is to trade Harris.

“The Kings have long been thought to be the most likely landing spot for Harris, not only because of the pre-existing relationship between Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and Kings GM Monte McNair but also with the Kings looking for a small forward alternative to Harrison Barnes.”

Moore outlined how a deal would come to fruition.

“IF Harden decides to stay in Philly and IF the Kings don’t manage a trade for OG Anunoby (which again looks unlikely), then the Kings and Sixers could work out a deal for Harris. It’s not known what either side wants to include in such a deal (at least by yours truly).”

The Kings could offer Richaun Holmes and/or Kevin Huerter for Harris, among other pieces, but it remains to be seen if the Kings would be comfortable with that or if that’d be along the lines of what the Sixers would want in return for Harris.

Tobias Harris Named as an Option for Pacers

In his June 20 NBA mock draft, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony floated Harris among the options the Indiana Pacers could potentially look into.

“The Pacers trading for a veteran such as Tobias Harris, De’Andre Hunter, or Dorian Finney-Smith is an option that could be explored as well,” Givony wrote.

Even though his contract is expiring, Harris is owed $39.3 million for the upcoming season, which would make it expensive for anyone to acquire. Because Harris is a proven scorer at the wing position, he could have plenty of suitors.

While the Sixers could get rid of Harris to save enough money to keep Harden, they could also use his deal to get more rotation players who give them better depth.

Tobias Harris’ Other Suitors

Besides the Kings and the Pacers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported who else has called about Harris on June 21.

“The Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana Pacers have made inquiries about Harris’ availability, according to a source. However, another source said the Sixers will only make a deal that would be hard to pass up. As a result, teams around the league believe the Sixers are overvaluing Harris and asking for ‘outrageous packages in return,'” Pompey wrote.

Pompey added that the Sixers won’t trade him for the sake of trading him but rather for a deal that makes them better.

“Right now, the Sixers aren’t willing to trade him unless it drastically improves their team. But they’ll have opportunities to trade him if need be.”

Pompey concluded by revealing what the future may hold between Harris and the Sixers.

“Contrary to public belief, the Sixers believe Harris is a solid fit for new coach Nick Nurse, who has had success with versatile forwards. If things don’t work out, the Sixers will have other opportunities to trade Harris before the 2024 trade deadline. If things go well, they could look to re-sign him at a more realistic rate once he becomes a free agent next summer.”