Sixers Fans React to James Harden’s All-NBA Snub

On May 10, the NBA announced all three of its All-NBA teams for the 2022-23 season. Among the players who did not make an appearance was Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden, despite leading the league in assists.

Many Sixers fans were none too pleased with Harden not making an All-NBA team, believing his performance this season earned him some accolades.

“James Harden just had a 20/6/11 season with a true shooting percentage of 60.7% and wasn’t named an All-Star or to All-NBA team. Also, his team finished with the third best record in the entire league.

“Seems wrong to provide zero recognition for that!” tweeted Harrison Grimm of Liberty Ballers.

When Keith Pompey of The Philadephia Inquirer tweeted that Harden did not make any of the All-NBA teams, one fan mentioned that Harden put upon better numbers than a former Sixers who made one of the teams.

“He had better overall stats than (Jimmy) Butler, who made 2nd team,” the fan said.

Another said that not making a team could be what fuels him to beat the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

“That’ll get him going tomorrow. bad news for Cs,” the fan said.

James Harden’s Exit Could Send Sixers ‘Into Tailspin’

While writing about how different starting lineups next NBA season could be, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report talked about Harden’s possible exit could have major ramifications for the Sixers, including how it could potentially affect Joel Embiid.

“James Harden (player option) can throw Philly’s starting five—and entire future—into a tailspin if he bolts for Houston. Maybe Joel Embiid requests a trade if his co-star exits. And maybe the Sixers, by extension, are forced to look at moving everyone other than Tyrese Maxey as a result,” Favale said.

Favale added that should Harden stay with the Sixers, the team could also potentially use Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey in a potential trade.

“Don’t discount stark changes if Harden re-signs, either. Harris’ expiring deal will be good salary-matching fodder, and Maxey is a blue-chip card Philly can play if it’s looking to make a blockbuster splash.”

James Harden’s Exit Being Treated as ‘Inevitability’

With rumors of Harden potentially leaving the Sixers for the Houston Rockets this offseason, Ari Alexander of Click2Houston.com reported that Harden’s return to the Rockets is being treated as though it is inevitable.

“What I’ve heard in league circles is similar to what many Rockets fans are reading — that James Harden’s return is being treated as an inevitability. Harden has one year remaining on his deal with the 76ers but is expected to opt out and either seek a new deal or sign with the Rockets,” Alexander said.

Alexander added that Harden has several connections with Houston, including his friendship with Jalen Green.

“Harden is very comfortable in Houston, with a home, restaurant, and all of his favorite haunts. He’s said to have (a) good relationship with Jalen Green (they’re close through both typical basketball events and as faces of Adidas Basketball, where Green regularly wears Harden’s signature shoes).”