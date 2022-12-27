Details on James Harden’s Sixers Future Leaked: ‘It is No Secret’

Christmas Day was a wild one for James Harden. Suddenly, without warning, multiple reports surfaced about the superstar’s desire to leave the Philadelphia 76ers and return to the Houston Rockets. It was a bizarre turn of events, especially with the way the re-invigorated Sixers look on the court.

Harden has been a revelation during the team’s current eight-game winning streak. He is averaging 21.6 points and 12.1 assists per game since returning from a foot tendon strain. He is a basketball savant, a cerebral player who can easily diagnose and break down the opposition’s defensive schemes.

However, rumors persist about Harden’s desire to end his partnership with Joel Embiid next year. There is no guarantee he’ll exercise his player option for the 2023-24 campaign. According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, Harden doesn’t yet consider Philadelphia his home and misses the social scene in Houston.

For now, the main goal is to win a championship in Philly but that could all change if the Sixers start to stumble. Fischer reported on Harden’s goals and wrote:

A championship is the one thing Harden’s resume lacks as well. People familiar with Harden’s thinking have long listed Dwyane Wade’s three titles as something Harden sees ahead of his standing on the great guard rankings in NBA history. The rebuilding Rockets aren’t exactly a more established situation for Harden to earn a trophy. Harden’s agreement to remain in Philadelphia is a one-year deal plus another option for the 2023-24 season. It is no secret his partnership with Embiid may not last beyond that. But this season is still, and will always be, rooted in a clear common initiative of contending for a championship. If Harden is truly eyeing a move back to Houston as his version of retiring to Florida once that last accolade is in his trophy case, it would be one tremendous coda to a quixotic career. But if there’s an impression Harden is looking at Houston now like he was looking at Philadelphia this time last season, and fans are bracing for another midseason trade, that prospect seems out of the question until this season has come to a definitive close.

Harden Feeds Georges Niang, Dissects Knicks Defense

Georges Niang’s huge fourth quarter keyed a Christmas comeback during a 119-112 victory on Sunday. The veteran forward exploded for 4 three-pointers in the final frame en route to 16 points. He scored half of the Sixers’ 24 points in the fourth, thanks to an unstoppable two-man game with Harden.

#Sixers James Harden about the Report from @wojespn saying that Harden wants to return to Houston if he does not get a deal done #PHIvsNYK #NBAXMas #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/sRdkQN0MXQ — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) December 25, 2022

Afterward, Harden revealed that he saw a weakness in the New York Knicks’ defense and exploited it. They were playing drop coverage and letting Niang get open looks. He kept drilling them.

“We found something,” Harden told reporters, via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “We found something we liked and then we just tried to get the best available shot. I think Georges had a couple just easy looks. He just rushed him so I just told him just take your time, you know what I mean? Just take your time and he made one, he made two, and that opened up the game for us right there.”

Next Up, Washington Wizards

The Sixers enjoyed a day off on Monday as they prepared for a road matchup against the Washington Wizards. That game is slated for Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The Sixers ruled Tyrese Maxey out due to a fractured foot, although he is expected to return on December 30. Saben Lee, Julian Champagnie, and Jaden Springer are listed on G League assignment on the official injury report.