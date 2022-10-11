James Harden Breaks Silence on Summer Contract Talks

Over the summer, the Philadelphia 76ers faced a multitude of questions related to the roster. The team needed depth. It needed a new identity. But all of Philadelphia’s roster-building hopes hinged on yet another issue: the $47 million contract in the room.

Immediately after the Sixers dropped its second-round playoff series to the Miami Heat, the NBA world went on a veritable Hardenwatch. Would Harden opt into the last year of his contract, driving up his payroll to $47 million? Or would the Sixers shop Harden to continue remaking the roster in Daryl Morey’s image?

In the end, the Sixers opted for door number three: Harden opted out and saved the Sixers roughly $12 million to work with by signing a new deal. It was a team-first move by Harden and one that he doesn’t feel like he’s gotten enough credit for, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

“‘Nope, but guess what? I don’t care,’ Harden said when asked, shaking his head for emphasis. ‘There’s like a stereotype (of Harden) where people always want to talk. People don’t really know me, so they feel like they can just say anything. One thing I won’t do is give them any attention. I won’t say anything, media-wise, publicly. I don’t care, because I’m comfortable and I’m confident in the things I do on and off the court,'” Vardon wrote on October 11.

Harden’s decision to take a pay cut certainly dropped his numerical earnings next season. But after the Sixers’ win against the Cavaliers Monday, Harden explained to Vardon that he’s not much of a numbers guy.

Harden: ‘I Don’t Really Think About Numbers”

This season, the Sixers expect Harden to fill both a playmaking and scoring role for the team. As head coach Doc Rivers explained to ESPN last week, the team is looking for Harden to be a sort of “scoring Magic Johnson” in Philadelphia. It will require Harden putting up characteristically strong numbers.

But as for how many numbers? Harden doesn’t care.

“At this point, (big) numbers are great, but whether I’m averaging 22 or 28 [points], I think it’s more that I’m making an impact on the game each and every night. I don’t really think about numbers. I don’t think I’ve ever thought about numbers, honestly,” Harden said.

Harden? Doesn’t care about numbers? Really?

It’s possible someone in Harden’s position has the luxury of not caring about numbers, at least not anymore. We’re talking about a player who has led the league in points per game in three separate seasons. Someone who bested Chris Paul for most assists per game in 2016-17. Someone who made the cut as one of the league’s best 50 players ever.

Don’t worry James. If you won’t care about numbers, I will for you.

But if it’s not individual glory Harden is after, what is it? The former MVP made as much clear Monday night.

Harden’s Goal Is to Win a Championship

If there’s a knock on Harden’s career (other than jumping two teams in two years), it’s his startling lack of playoff success. In fact, some of Harden’s teams best playoff came with the superstar guard off the floor.

That’s why this season, there’s a singular focus for Harden.

“Ultimately, it’s winning a championship. The numbers don’t really mean anything, individually.”

At this point, the Sixers would do well just to get out of the Eastern Conference second round. No Sixers team has managed more in two decades when Allen Iverson led the charge in Philadelphia.