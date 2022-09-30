Sixers Star James Harden Sounds Off on Kevin Durant & Brooklyn Nets

Last summer, the Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a blockbuster trade that sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden.

The trade was one of those rare win-wins for both the Sixers and Nets. In Simmons, the Nets got a defensive ace and playmaker, albeit one who needs the ball to be effective. And in Harden, the Sixers got a premier pick-and-roll maestro and floor spacer to pair with Joel Embiid.

This summer, the Sixers have made their expectations for Harden’s role abundantly clear: he’s to be the team’s lead playmaker and facilitator. It’s a role Harden’s well equipped for, especially after he was forced to change his game in Brooklyn to accommodate stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

“I’m probably one of the most unselfish players this league has ever saw,” Harden explained in an interview with SiriusXM on September 29. “And you go into a situation in Brooklyn with KD and Kyrie where they didn’t need me to be a 30-point scorer. So basically a facilitator, finding ways to impact the game. Then being traded here last year, Joel, he should have won MVP but he was playing extremely well so you can’t come in here expecting to average 30 points, so again, finding ways to impact the game.” "I'm one of the most unselfish players probably that this league has ever saw… For the past two and half years, it's been a struggle for me because I wasn't able to be who I know I am." — James Hardenpic.twitter.com/Uh4Ej16278 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 29, 2022 Unfortunately, not everyone was buying Harden’s bold claim that he’s one of the most unselfish players in league history.

Fans Roast Harden Over His ‘Unselfish’ Claim

NBA Twitter erupted after Harden staked his claim to the league’s most unselfish player ever.

Nahhh in Houston you weren’t 💀 pic.twitter.com/mhqCBOqZ74 — Optimistic Warriors Fan 🏆 (@GoIdenState) September 29, 2022

The same guy who broke the record for most field goals unassisted (in other words iso possessions) and is generally known for dribbling out the shot clock at the top of the key? He can't be serious 😆 pic.twitter.com/AK8D8Ysqan — CHAIMDb 💎 (@TheChiefNemesis) September 30, 2022

More unselfish than guys like Stockton? Nash? Kidd? 🤔 — Dreamvillain (@DecypherMC) September 30, 2022

The jokes are fair game. After all, Harden is fresh off forcing his way off of not one, but two teams. Though Harden didn’t technically request a trade out of Brooklyn last year, it was widely understood that he wanted out. It prompted ESPN’s Tim MacMahon to call Harden an “elite quitter” back in February.

Regardless of his past in Brooklyn and Houston, Harden looks ready to accept a new role in Philadelphia. But even more than that, Harden is fully healthy for the first time in several seasons, which could be a major boost to his game next season.

Harden opened up about his injury situation during training camp on September 30.

Harden: ‘I Wasn’t Able to Be Who I Know I Am’

Speaking with SiriusXM on September 30, Harden explained how injuries have limited his game over the past two-plus seasons.