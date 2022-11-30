Firm Return Date Set for Sixers Star James Harden: Report

The initial one-month timeline for James Harden’s return from a right foot tendon strain appears to be correct. The Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard is set to return on Monday, December 5 in a road game against the Houston Rockets, according to Shams Charania. It will mark a homecoming of sorts for Harden who spent nine seasons in Houston and won the MVP award there.

Charania told Pat McAfee: “I am told he is targeting a return — they are on a three-game road trip – I’m told he’s targeting a return on this road trip, most likely that final game of the trip next Monday in Houston. So it would be a return in Houston of sorts for James Harden.”

The Sixers have three straight road games — at Cleveland (November 30); at Memphis (December 2); at Houston (December 5) — before returning home to the friendly confines of Wells Fargo Center to face the Los Angeles Lakers on December 9. Philadelphia currently holds down the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-9 record — 7-5 home, 5-4 away.

James Harden is targeting a Monday homecoming return against the Rockets in Houston 👀 pic.twitter.com/gao9Snzywl — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) November 30, 2022

Shake Milton Staying in Sixers’ Starting Five?

Harden first got injured on November 2 and has watched Shake Milton thrive in a similar role in the Sixers’ backcourt. He has been a revelation on pick-and-roll actions with Joel Embiid. Obviously, Harden will immediately return to the starting five but there’s a good chance the team will pair him with Milton and move De’Anthony Melton back to the bench. That’s how strong Milton has played over his past six games.

“Just having people down really gives us an opportunity to really step up,” Milton said. “I think everybody on the team has looked at it as we can come together, play hard, and have some opportunities to make some things happen and hopefully get a few wins.”

Shake Milton was on 🔥 in the @sixers win: 🔔 @SniperShake: 29 PTS (10/13 FGM), 5 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/ifYyQf6iLo — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2022

Embiid added: “Right now, he’s got a huge opportunity because he’s extremely needed. We lost two of our ball handlers. He has a lot of responsibilities on his shoulders, but he’s been doing such a fantastic job and I think he’s always had it.”

DOUBLE DOUBLE SHAKE&BAKE!!!! That’s TOUGH! — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) November 26, 2022

Remember, Tyrese Maxey went down with a left foot injury against Milwaukee on November 18. The original injury timeline was three to four weeks and he still hasn’t been cleared for any kind of on-court training. Maxey has been sitting with his teammates on the bench, cheering them on and coaching them up in and out of timeouts.

Harden Initially Preached Patience with Injury

When Harden met with reporters on November 17, his main message was patience. He didn’t want to rush back too quickly and risk injuring himself further. The right foot tendon was a new ailment, but he spent a good portion of the last two seasons rehabbing from a nagging hamstring injury. Patience was always the key.

“One thing I’m not good at, not just in basketball, but in life is being patient,” Harden said, via Sixers Wire. “Like, especially basketball, because basketball has done so many things for me and my family and beyond. I was able to hoop and just go out there and play 48 minutes and be cool.”