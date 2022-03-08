James Harden Comments on Brooklyn Nets After ‘Rocky’ Routine Goes Viral

James Harden seemed a bit out of breath when he got to the post-game podium on Monday night. His voice was hoarser than usual and fresh sweat beaded down his shirt. None of that would be uncommon for a player who just spent 38 minutes running around a basketball court.

But Harden revealed another reason why he seemed more fatigued than usual. The 10-time All-Star had been running up and down the stadium stairs minutes after the Sixers’ 121-106 victory. He wanted to keep the blood pumping by getting in extra conditioning work. Harden made it sound like it was part of his gameday routine when quizzed about it.

He said: “Simply put: if I don’t do it, I won’t be as good as I am.”

Harden was coming off a poor shooting night, yet still managed to stuff the stat sheet against Chicago. He finished with 16 points, 14 assists, eight rebounds as Philly moved to 5-0 with their newest star. His biggest supporters commended the Rocky Balboa act; meanwhile, his skeptics pointed out how convenient it was for the cameras to capture the moment. The Sixers immediately posted a staged shot of Harden running up the stairs on Twitter.

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Harden Reflects on Matching Reggie Miller’s Mark

Harden tied Reggie Miller for third place on the NBA’s all-time list for three-pointers made on Monday night. The historic shot – one of his patented step-back jumpers – swished through the net with 1:11 showing in the first quarter.

He now has 2,560 for his career and trails only Ray Allen (2,973) and Stephen Curry (3,101). After the game, Harden reflected on what it meant to be listed among the greatest shooters in league history.

“He’s a sharpshooter, can shoot the ball from anywhere, made big-time shots,” Harden said of Miller. “It’s huge, all time, it’s just a testament to the work I put in but there’s are some great, great guys and great shooters on that list that I’m just happy to be a part of.”

James Harden on tying Reggie Miller for No. 3 on the all-time 3-point list tonight. Humbled. Grew up watching Reggie. #Sixers #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/CAcf5GULKa — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) March 8, 2022

The 32-year-old guard had several opportunities to move higher up the list, but couldn’t get it going offensively. He went 1-of-5 from three-point land against Chicago while shooting 5-of-15 from the field. It was just one of those nights.

“There’s going to be games like that, man,” Harden said. “Where we got to find ways to win when we aren’t shooting the ball well and when things aren’t going great. Sometimes, we got to grind games out. We got to come back from being down a great amount of points, you got to find ways to win, and wins like that shows a real testament of our team, and things like that are going to happen in the playoffs.”

James Harden ties Reggie Miller for 3rd All-Time…and its a step-back 3 🔥 Harden is one away from sole possession of third All-Time on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/FvSdApFCpo — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Next Up, Brooklyn Nets in Philadelphia

The Sixers get two days off before welcoming the Brooklyn Nets to Wells Fargo Center on Thursday (March 10). The game will be highlighted by the return of Ben Simmons who is supposed to sit on the bench. That remains to be seen. Lost in the shuffle, though, is the fact that Harden will be facing his old teammates on the Nets.

76ers with Embiid, Harden, and Maxey on the floor (117 minutes) Net Rating: + 29.9

Offensive Rating: 133.2

Defensive Rating: 103.3

FG: 54.6%

3-PT: 41.3% — Josh Schrager (@Schragz) March 8, 2022

There was reported friction there between him and Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Harden was asked if he felt “nervous” about facing them. Nope, just another game.

“I’m not nervous, it’s basketball,” Harden said. “I put the work in to get out there and live with the results. Honestly, every game is a big game for us. We’re fairly new, we got championship aspirations, so every game is a learning process for us, no matter who we’re playing. Brooklyn’s going to be a tough challenge but it’s no different than tonight’s Chicago Bulls team.”