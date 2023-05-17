New Report Suggests Top Suitor for Sixers’ James Harden Not a ‘Shoo-In’

There has been plenty of buzz regarding if James Harden will stay with the Philadelphia 76ers or leave to rejoin the Houston Rockets. ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that following the firing of Doc Rivers, Harden going back to the Rockets may not be a done deal as it may have been had Rivers stuck around.

“Executives and agents in Chicago are buzzing about the future of the Philadelphia 76ers. The team’s firing of Doc Rivers Tuesday morning had several league sources in Chicago cautioning that James Harden’s much-rumored interest in returning to the Houston Rockets may not be such a shoo-in with Rivers gone in Philly,” Lowe reported.

Though Rivers’ firing may hold some weight in Harden’s decision this summer, Lowe added that Harden and the Rockets are interested in reuniting with one another.

“To be clear, Harden and the Rockets remain very much interested in the concept of a reunion,” Lowe said.

Lowe concluded by saying that where the Rockets placed in the lottery could impact how they approach the offseason.

“Winning the lottery would have reoriented the entire franchise around Wembanyama — perhaps reducing their interest in Harden. Does dropping to No. 4 enflame it? Time will tell,” Lowe finished.

Sixers Called ‘Only Logical Option’ For James Harden

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report revealed what Harden’s immediate plans will be this coming offseason.

“Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden intends to decline his $35.6 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer in order to secure a long-term deal,” Haynes reported.

Haynes then explained why the Sixers are the logical team for Harden to choose, though some changes are due to happen since they fired Rivers.

“At the moment, the Sixers are the only logical option, coming off a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference in the regular season. But the dynamic in Philadelphia will undoubtedly change next season, considering the Sixers have to find the right coach after dismissing Doc Rivers.”

Haynes concluded by saying that Harden has some terms for the team he chooses this summer.

“The Houston Rockets have long been a rumored destination, but sources say Harden will only entertain suitors that present a competitive roster and the basketball freedom for the star to be himself,” Haynes said.

James Harden & Doc Rivers Were ‘Never Great’ Pairing

Ramona Shelburne went in-depth about the strain between Harden and Rivers on “The Anthony Gargano Show.” Shelburne revealed that Rivers tried to hold Harden accountable for some of his antics off the court.

“The Harden-Doc Rivers thing was never great,” Shelburne said. “There was a lot behind it. There was this team meeting I had heard about where Doc tried to say something about (Harden) going out on the road and how does that look, and how does that look to your teammates. If you’re going to do that, you’ve really got to show up in the game. There was a lot of trying to hold James accountable in certain ways.”

Shelburne also said that she did not know if Rivers’ firing was by request from Harden, but doing such a move could very well be what convinces Harden to stick around with the Sixers.