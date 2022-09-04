James Harden Sounds Off on Fans and Latest Side Hustle

When the Philadelphia 76ers traded for James Harden last season, the club hoped he would be the missing ingredient in a successful Finals run. Instead, Harden brought a few rollercoaster performances. He might explode one night, allaying any fears over his conditioning, only to completely disappear when the team needed him most.

So it’s unsurprising that Harden has spent this summer getting his body right heading into this season. It could be a crucial adjustment for the Sixers, who haven’t advanced past the Eastern Conference Semis since Allen Iverson was stepping over Ty Lue.

But that’s not all that Harden’s been up to this summer. On his birthday, the Sixers star announced the sale of his latest business venture and basketball side hustle: wine.

And according to Harden, the fermented grape juice is going gangbusters. So to thank everyone for their support, Harden sent out a little love.

“appreciate y’all supporting my @JHardenWines ! 🤞🏽,” Harden tweeted on August 31.

Harden’s Portfolio Is Rounding out Nicely

Add wine to the litany of other side ventures that Harden has invested in away from basketball. In addition to J-Harden Wines, the Sixer star’s portfolio consists of investments in the sports drink company BodyArmor, the apparel company Stance, and Art of Sport, a skincare brand.

Harden, like his fellow All-NBA peer LeBron James, also holds investments in other sports teams. Back in 2019, Harden invested $15 million in the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash, two soccer clubs based in the Lone Star State.

Celebrating my 33rd birthday with a glass! LFG my @jhardenwines is finally on sale. Get it now on @vivino Link in bio! 🎈🍷 pic.twitter.com/EyO3qbD4hk — James Harden (@JHarden13) August 26, 2022

And Harden isn’t the first athlete to dip their toes into the alcohol game. For instance, NBA legend Michael Jordan owns Cincoro Tequila, a luxury tequila line.

Fortunately, Harden’s wine label isn’t considered “luxury” on the price tag. And that was important for the star when developing the product.

“My entrance into the wine game is much bigger than just having my own label,” Harden explained ahead of the launch over the summer. “I have always seen the wine industry as a closed-door environment. Through my partnership with Accolade and the release of J-HARDEN, my goal is to make a high-quality product that can be enjoyed by the masses at a reasonable price. If you’re new to wine or an experienced enthusiast, I believe you’ll love this wine as much as I do.”

A lower-priced option that still performs at a high quality? Wonder who inspired that theme.

Harden’s Wine ‘One of the Better Selections’

Once the wine became available for purchase, Harrison Grimm of Liberty Ballers got a bottle and put together a quick review. While tongue-in-cheek, it offered a nice conclusion to the taste test.

“Overall, I’m pleased with my purchase,” Grimm wrote on Liberty Ballers on August 29. “It’s not my first choice of beverage by any means, but if you find yourself picking amongst $20 wines I’d argue that this is one of the better selections you could make. If you’re above the age of 21 and consider yourself a James Harden stan, Sixer fan, or a red wine person — I’d say go for it.”

Who knows, if the Sixers win the Finals next season, perhaps the locker room will be filled with Harden’s finest instead of champagne.