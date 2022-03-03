James Harden Challenges Sixers Rising Star in Philly Debut

James Harden’s first game in Philadelphia started off a little flat. Shots weren’t going down. Turnovers went bouncing left and right. And the Sixers trailed the New York Knicks 62-55 heading into the halftime locker room.

Things got so bad that Harden asked Tyrese Maxey if he was “going to play tonight.” The Beard was half-joking because Maxey had just four points while deferring and refusing to attack the rim early in the contest. Message sent and message received. Maxey exploded for 21 points in the second half and the Sixers rallied for a convincing 123-108 victory. It marked their fourth straight dub, including their third consecutive with Harden in tow.

“We need him to be aggressive, a lot of times in the game,” Harden said of Maxey. “I know it’s difficult because, obviously, myself and Joel [Embiid] have the ball, but when he has an opportunity, he needs to be aggressive. That’s the way we need him to play and that’s the way he knows how to play.”

Maxey’s provided the spark, but the night belonged to Harden. He scored 26 points, falling one rebound and one assist short of a triple-double. It didn’t matter. Sixers fans wore fake beards and soaked in every moment, like the shot of Harden and Meek Mill meeting for the first time. The deadline deal that rid the team of Ben Simmons has energized the city.

“It felt like home, just the love and support,” Harden said. “You look around and you hear ‘We Love You, James’ and it makes me go out there and play harder. I just want to do whatever it takes to get the win.”

Harden Explains Why Chemistry is Clicking

Three games and three wins. That’s one way to gauge how Harden has impacted the Sixers’ starting five, although it wouldn’t do it justice. The chemistry between him and Joel Embiid has been off the charts, with the other guys on the floor feeding off their infectious energy. It’s worked even better than Daryl Morey drew it up.

But, why? What’s the secret?

“Because you have a big man who is able to dominate and do a lot of things on the court,” Harden said, referring to Embiid. “And then you got a lot of guys who are versatile there and can do a lot of things. You look at ‘Rese [Maxey], for example, who can do a lot off the ball, on the ball, when his name is called, make plays.

“Tobias [Harris] is the same way. He can catch and shoot, post up and make plays. And then you got spacing, you got shooters and cutters, and guys who are really smart with the ball. For me, I just try to help whenever I can so it’s been seamless.”

Embiid finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds against New York. Maxey had 25, with Harris chipping in 14. And Matisse Thybulle added 10 for good measure.

Now comes the hard part as the schedule tightens up. The Sixers have three games in four nights, including a back-to-back going from Philly to Miami. Every game the rest of the way is going to feel like the playoffs for the most hyped team in basketball.

“For us every game is going to be tough,” Harden said. “Every game is a learning experience.”

Being the ‘Best James Harden I Can Be’

Harden has taken a ton of grief for the way things ended in both Houston and Brooklyn. He’s been labeled selfish as well as a bad teammate and “brooding” malcontent. None of that has been true in Philly where he’s fitting in more comfortably than a Snuggie.

“I’m very comfortable in a lot of situations, whether it’s basketball or life,” Harden said. “I feel like you can put me anywhere in the room and I can fit in, so here is no different. Survey the room, see who’s in it, see what you have and do your best to fit in. Or, for me, to be the best James Harden I can be in every aspect.”