“We need [Embiid] back at some point, but we don’t know when and we got to hold the fort,” Rivers said. “This is why we pay everybody, and this team has a great belief system. We’ve had a lot of stuff thrown at us this year with guys out; maybe this is another test in that.

“We’re going nowhere, I can tell you that. This team will be ready when we get to Miami.”

The Sixers are 7.5-point underdogs for their first matchup against the Heat in Miami on Monday.