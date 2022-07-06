Jimmy Butler Torches Joel Embiid Amid Growing Heat-Sixers Feud

Veteran P.J. Tucker ditched Jimmy Butler for Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. And now there is extreme Heat going down. Butler unloaded in the comments section of Tucker’s farewell message to Miami, one where Tucker proclaimed: “Miami you will forever be my home.”

Butler read the whole thing and wasted no time in lighting fire to it. He wrote in response: “f*** you and @joelembiid yeah I brought him into this.” Meanwhile, the Miami Heat’s official Instagram account wrote “got that dog in you!” underneath Tucker’s farewell about five minutes after Butler posted. Genuine respect for Tucker? Or throwing fuel on the fire of a budding new East feud?

Nah, it was harmless. The Heat loved Tucker and shared a glowing thank you on their page. But rest assured that Tucker is going to be talking point all season, especially when the Heat and Sixers play each other for the first time. It won’t just be about Tobias Harris now.

PJ Tucker says his goodbyes to Miami on IG Then Jimmy Butler said his goodbyes to PJ Tucker lol pic.twitter.com/rEHSYAyqSa — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) July 7, 2022

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Butler-Embiid Love Fest Finally Ending?

Everyone knows how tight Embiid and Butler have been ever since their 55-game stint together in 2019. They felt they complimented each other well and should have captured a championship that year. Those two buddies kept in touch, always talking about what could have been. Teammates for life.

“I love him,” Butler said on May 12, via Inside the Heat. “I’m proud of him. Yes, yes, yes, I still wish that I was on his team. I definitely love the Miami Heat, though, man. I’m glad that I’m here, but I’ve got so much respect and love for Joel Embiid.”

Jimmy Butler just said he wishes he was still on Joel Embiid’s team and he loves him. Wow. pic.twitter.com/kSgUcGvsAn — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 13, 2022

“I’m happy for him,” said Joel Embiid on May 12, via Sixers Wire. “I won’t sit here and say I didn’t wish he was my teammate. I still don’t know how we let him go. I wish I could’ve gone to battle with him still, but it is what it is. Just gotta keep building and keep tryna reach that goal.”

Then, Butler flipped it all upside down by opting out of his contract. Or he might describe his Philly ending differently, perhaps Ben Simmons’ name would be thrown into the story. There is also an interesting tale of Al Horford being to blame. And Brett Brown. Nobody knows for sure.

Sixers’ Jimmy Butler Talks Relationship With Joel Embiid & Ben Simmonshttps://t.co/wWrKsrLG6X … pic.twitter.com/tM0cy2Royk — Best Choice Shopping Store (@CryptoTech24) January 15, 2019

Danuel House Chooses No. 25 Jersey

Danuel House Jr. officially inked his two-year contract with the Sixers on Wednesday. He promptly went jersey shopping and came back with a pretty revealing choice: No. 25. That’s right. Ben Simmons’ old number is out of retirement and maybe House is out to prove he’s an equally dynamic defender.

This man Danuel House Jr. has chosen the No. 25 #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Syaahx7Akr — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) July 6, 2022

House has a career defensive rating of 113.4. That isn’t quite Defensive Player of the Year – the lower the number the better; for example, Rudy Gobert led the league with 103.2 last season. However, the 6-foot-7 wing is always impacting the game as a true 3-and-D specialist who can stretch the floor with his three-point shooting. House could turn out to be a better fit in this offense than Simmons ever was.