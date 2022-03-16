Sixers Share Viral Birthday Message for Joel Embiid: WATCH

The Philadelphia 76ers might be on the road in Cleveland, but Joel Embiid was feeling all the comforts of home on his birthday. The Sixers’ big man was treated to a glorious serenade on his 28th time around the sun.

Doc Rivers broke down practice by declaring, “We’re going to sing today.” And sing they did. Tyrese Maxey stole the show with a smooth “Happy Birthday” solo acapella, then Paul Reed showed off his dance moves. The team ended Embiid’s birthday celebration by bringing their hands in for a “together on three.” Embiid soaked it all in with a wide smile on his face. The new-look Sixers are having fun.

Sixers players were also gifted Embiid-themed shirts to wear. On them, a baby-faced Embiid all dressed up in a suit and tie from the 2014 NBA draft. Hopefully, the entrepreneurs outside Wells Fargo Center will get some knockoffs going for the next home game on March 18.

Embiid Listed Questionable, Danny Green In

Embiid was listed questionable for Wednesday night’s game against Cleveland. The 7-footer hit the injury report with “back soreness” and received a “day to day” designation. Charles Bassey, Myles Powell, and Jaden Springer are out after taking assignments for the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League. Danny Green (lacerated finger) is good to go.

Rivers had talked about resting Embiid down the stretch in an effort to keep him fresh for the postseason. There is a “mapped out” plan in place for both Embiid and James Harden. Meanwhile, Embiid admitted to feeling fatigued early in the first quarter of Monday night’s loss to Denver. He played 36 minutes, pushing through the pain.

“Starting to feel it, but just got to keep pushing,” Embiid told reporters. “There’s 15 more games, I think. So we’ve got 15 more games, and practices, to find ways how to get better. There’s really no time to really rest. We’ve got to figure out what’s going to help us win.”

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers will be missing Collin Sexton (knee), Rajon Rondo (ankle), Dean Wade (knee) and Jarrett Allen (finger). Cleveland enters the contest at 39-29, good enough for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Maxey Credits Rajon Rondo for Development

Rondo was the starting point guard for Rivers when he guided the Boston Celtics to the title in 2008. The Sixers head coach often mentions how much Rondo meant to that squad as a table setter and catalyst. Maxey began working out with Rondo prior to the 2020 draft and the two quickly developed a nice relationship.

In fact, Rondo and Maxey train together during the summer months. Maxey recently credited Rondo for teaching him how to be a good point guard. He also instructed the young Sixers guard about taking criticism.

“I always say Rondo taught me more about basketball in the three or four months I worked out with him at 6 a.m. than anybody but my dad,” Maxey said, via Sixers Wire. “Rondo was on me every day like a big brother, and I really appreciate him for that.”