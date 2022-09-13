Sixers Send Strong Message on Joel Embiid Ahead of Season

The Philadelphia 76ers may not yet have a Finals appearance on their resume, but the team’s years-long tankathon dubbed “The Process” netted them one of the league’s biggest stars: Joel Embiid.

The superstar center finished last season runner-up in MVP voting, made his fifth All-Star Game, was named All-NBA Second Team, and became the first center since Shaquille O’Neal to win the scoring title. By all metrics, last season was an individual success for Embiid, even without lifting the MVP or Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Recently, the Sixers sent out a message celebrating their star big man. The team posted a series of pictures of Embiid back in the gym, including a sweet photo of Embiid staring off against a background of Philadelphia’s Finals banners.

“starting the week off strong.,” the Sixers tweeted.

starting the week off strong. pic.twitter.com/q1AqO26twD — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 12, 2022

Even though MVP has twice-eluded Embiid, there’s still plenty of time for him to earn the individual honor. The former Jayhawk is entering his prime, with many years of top-tier play left. Nonetheless, it’s fair to wonder if Embiid hasn’t done enough to win MVP yet, when will it happen?

And at the end of last season, Embiid explained that he might have another level to go up left in his game.

Embiid Ready to Take His Game to ‘Another Level’ This Season

The Sixers bowed out of yet another second-round playoff series last season. It marked the fourth time in five seasons that the Sixers have bounded past a first round opponent, only to stumble in the following series.

And following the Sixers’ Game 6 loss to the Heat, Embiid held his head up high, affirming that he has what it takes to continue improving.

“Every single season, I feel like I’ve gotten better, and there is still another level that I can reach,” Embiid said in May. “I mentioned it a couple of weeks ago; Every postseason, I’ve seen adjustments that have kind of made me want to make changes in what I work on during the summer.”

If Embiid comes back with those “adjustments” in hand, he’ll no doubt be a dominant force again next season. And while there might be a lot of excitement inside the Sixers’ locker room for yet another playoff push, the team is also getting some praise from former players.

Jalen Rose Picks the Sixers and Brooklyn Nets

Former basketball player-turned broadcast Jalen Rose had some kind words to say about the Sixers heading into next season. Speaking on his ESPN show “Jalen and Jacoby,” Rose sounded off on the Sixers’ chances in the East, naming Embiid as a critical piece of the equation.

“I’m putting the Nets and the Sixers on the clock. Right now, that’s who I anticipate to be in the Eastern Conference finals. I feel like Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid do have S’s on their chest, for superstar. The one thing about being that level of player, we should win because we got you… Philadelphia continues to add to their roster, James Harden is gonna be as motivated as he can be. To me, those teams should have a level of hunger,” Rose explained in August.

If the Sixers did meet the Nets in the Eastern Conference Finals, it would be a matchup of Shakespearean proportions. The Nets and Sixers pulled off a blockbuster last year, exchanging James Harden and Ben Simmons at the trade deadline. Further, the Sixers were rumored to have interest in Nets star Kevin Durant this summer when he demanded a trade out of Brooklyn.

There may not be enough popcorn in the world to supply fans for the potential showdown.